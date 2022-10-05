15 minutes in the photo was enough for her first Oscar: Anne Hathaway changed different faces in Hollywood, she was the most criticized for her honesty

As one of the few who can play anything with a natural face. The directors of the world say that he simply has it in him as a gift of nature. Behind the success of Anne Hathaway (39 years old), it is however the hard work…

Until the age of fifteen, she wanted to be a nun, then she began to dream of acting, and although she did not come from an acting family, her parents supported her on the path to glory. She traveled to the auditions by train, then transferred to the subway with her father, and it was there that he instilled in her the self-confidence that she later used in her career. He used to ask her where north was and despite Anne not having the best orientation and often having to be pointed in the direction by him, he kept asking her the same question until she learns. He told her that if anyone in life asks her about her abilities, she should answer everything saying she masters it, because with effort, a good dose of motivation and determination, she can master. any skill in two weeks. In the movie Taming of the Shrew, a simple lie later helped her land the role – when she was asked in an audition if she could ride a horse, even though she had never ridden one, she said she was good at it. She was taught she could do anything, and so Anne Hathaway became an integral part of Hollywood…

From Princess Mia to the issue of racism

Anne Hathaway’s career was undoubtedly launched by her role in the 2001 film The Princess Diaries, where she played the iconic Mia. Her figure was seated. The actress is very natural, she has a wide smile, joy and kindness in her face, which, according to the directors, also works well on screen. This is also why we had the opportunity to see Anne Hathaway in comedies of the romantic genres and fairy tales on several occasions. However, the turning point in her career did not mean for the actress to confine herself only with good, kind and cheerful characters, quite the contrary. Anne has shown over the years in the film industry that she really can play just about anything.

Soon we will see her again in a completely different role in the movie Armageddon Time, which will premiere on October 28, 2022. Anne will play the mother of a boy who begins to befriend a black man, which is a big problem in a family. of the last century. The film tackles racial issues in America and shows how deeply rooted white privilege is in people. According to the actors, the story is powerful and the same reactions were heard after the screening at the Cannes Film Festival. Watch the trailer: