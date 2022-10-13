3 tips for making a king-size bed

Anyone who wants a perfect night’s sleep, raise your hand! The basis is a bed that will meet all your expectations. But that’s not all. Visuals matter too! We will advise you on how to create a perfect nest of peace and love.

What could be better than waking up in the morning after eight hours of restful sleep, well slept, fresh and with a smile on your face? Or fall asleep surrounded by pleasant materials and designer pieces from the textile range. To achieve this, it is necessary to complete a few steps. If you don’t know how to do it, take inspiration from these three tips.

A perfect nest of peace and love, king bed Source: Möbelix

Quality is the basis

At first, ask yourself what kind of bed you and your partner sleep in? Is it comfortable, hard, soft, firm or does it move with every movement?

Truth be told, you need a quality bed for a healthy lifestyle. It must meet several rules. Ideally, you should lie down 40-60 cm from the ground. When choosing, pay attention to the correct size, which for two adults is 2 m long and 160-180 cm wide. The design is already up to your preference, but you have plenty of choices.

Comfort above all

You’ll help increase your comfort with pieces that your bed clearly needs. The first thing to think about are the sturdy grids on which you will place the harder mattress. You choose the degree of hardness depending on your needs and the condition of your spine. To keep you warm enough, or if you are allergic, a suitable duvet and pillow are simply essential.

Trendy overlay

Aesthetic textiles are perfectly comfortable and at the same time brighten up not only your bed, but also the bedroom itself. Whether it’s bed linen, blankets or decorative pillows, by layering them you can achieve a “wow” effect. In addition, they will perfectly warm you in autumn and winter. Your bed will thus inspire you every evening to switch off and enjoy perfect relaxation.

