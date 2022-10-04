A clear gesture that there was no reconciliation! Meghan and Harry posted a confident photo shortly after the royal was photographed with Kate and William

It is also proof and a clear gesture that reconciliation has not taken place in the royal family and we will not see Harry on the front line of the family like that…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s September visit to Britain was set to go off in spectacular style. They were to participate in several events in Europe, where they were to be the main stars. However, shortly before participating in the final event, they learned the sad news of the Queen’s death. It was around this time that the last photo of the popular couple was taken. Watch how Meghan spoke at the One Young World Summit in Manchester and how she and Harry enjoyed the evening:

The author called it “The Moment Before”

Photographer Misan Harriman has posted two new photos of Harry and Meghan Markle on social media. One is in color, Meghan is wearing a red outfit, the pair are facing the camera and smiling. The second is in black and white, the couple is focused on the expected performance, and the author captured them standing sideways. The pair of new portraits were taken by Harriman while attending the One Young World Summit in Manchester, where Markle gave a keynote speech. The partners were just before the performance, which is why the author called it “Moment before”.

The photos were taken on September 5, three days before the Queen of England died. For this reason, these are the last official images of the couple that were created during their reign. At the time, the couple had no idea of ​​the difficult times ahead of them and that their stay in Europe would be unexpectedly extended.

Dominant Meghan

The color photo attracted more attention from fans of this couple. They saw an important detail about her that no one missed. While Harry smiles contentedly at her and looks very friendly, Meghan creates a completely different impression. In the new portrait, she is clearly dominant in several respects. First of all, this is done by the bright red color of her clothes, which also stands out thanks to the darker background.

Then it’s his very attitude. Markle stands in front of her husband, her hand goes in front of his body and is clearly brought to the fore. Moreover, her dominance is written in her look and her facial expression, which exude self-confidence and the certainty that she will be the main star of the evening. She completely overshadowed Harry and drew all the attention to herself.

They held hands again

The second interesting moment in the new footage is that the couple are holding hands. In the black and white photo, they even have their fingers intertwined, expressing an even stronger connection between them. According to the rules of the royal court, representatives of the monarchy should not show such tenderness in public. However, Meghan and Harry have rebelled in this way in the past, and after leaving England they increasingly trusted each other. Their detractors also noticed it during the funeral of Elizabeth II. While the other family members followed the rules of etiquette throughout the program, the two did not hold back even in this solemn moment and were seen several times during these days as part of their official functions hand in hand.

They have already collaborated with the photographer in the past

Misan Harriman’s name has been associated with Meghan and Harry in the past. This photographer of Nigerian-British origin has already taken several private shots and has several interesting photos to his credit. He became famous for his photograph of Markle while pregnant with his daughter, and later also took the first anniversary portrait of Lilibet Diana, which he released in June. The couple clearly enjoyed their jobs and will likely work together more often.

The first time Harry and Meghan showed off little Liliber was at Christmas, the second time they shared her picture on her first birthday Source: Profimedia/Reuters

The photo comes after a powerful shot of the King, Kate and William

The royal family is going through really difficult times and after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. it may have seemed that relations were finally going to calm down. However, this did not happen. Harry and Meghan returned to America shortly after the funeral, and King Charles III. proved that other family members stand firmly by his side, which was also underlined by the new photo. The new images highlighted that King Charles III, William and their wives will be the new core of the Royal Family going forward, watch:

Camilla, Queen Consort, British King Charles III, William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales pose for a photo at Buckingham Palace on September 18, 2022 Source: Profimedia

The photo is of course full of symbolism, the new monarch is depicted with his son and heir, with a portrait of King George III, the longest serving male monarch in British history, behind them. But perhaps even more interesting is that the photo was taken on the eve of the Queen’s funeral, when the four senior members of the royal family were preparing for a major reception with leaders global. However, without Harry and Meghan. Royal family experts say it’s no coincidence that this photo was taken while Harry and Meghan were in Britain, on the contrary, it should be a clear signal that they will never return to their roles central to royal life.

