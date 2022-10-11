A smart home doesn’t have to be boring. It can even save you money

Who wouldn’t want to have a home that meets the latest design trends, is smart and can save energy at the same time. The solution is the latest household appliances that meet all these parameters. However, not all manufacturers offer them.

If you’ve decided to brighten up your home with new appliances, such as a refrigerator, washing machine, dryer, oven or vacuum cleaner, there are several options to choose from. However, if you are looking for designer devices, you need to look carefully, because designer parts that can effectively save energy and provide smart functions are like rudder. Not all manufacturers offer them and you usually have to choose a compromise. However, this is not the case with one of them. It offers designer pieces that you can even customize to match your current home furnishings.

Devices that pay and save at the same time

The Samsung brand is constantly delivering innovation in home appliances, and it’s no different now. At the same time, during this period, it offers a special bonus promotion, during which you save twice. When you buy a selected household appliance from the Samsung Bespoke family, you can get a bonus of up to 200 euros, and when you buy three different appliances, you can get an additional bonus of the lowest bonus amount. In total, you can save up to 800 euros. All information about the products included in the promotion, as well as the bonus promotion itself, can be found on the samsung.sk website. The promotion lasts until November 13, 2022 or while supplies last. See what you have to choose from.

Samsung Bespoke refrigerators can be personalized inside and out. Source: Samsung

The pinnacle of design

You can more advantageously buy Samsung Bespoke designer refrigerators, which you can customize and not just combine colors to suit your lifestyle and household. Thanks to SpaceMax technology, you can store even more food in the fridge while maintaining the standard depth of 60cm. The Twin Cooling Plus solution optimizes temperature and humidity in the fridge and freezer using independent evaporators and fans, keeping food in the best condition and preserving its natural taste. In addition, with Bespoke refrigerators in energy class A, you save up to 57% in electricity costs per year compared to basic refrigerators in class E.

You can also choose from Samsung Bespoke washing machines and dryers, the design of which will also enhance your home. Thanks to the enormous capacity of 11 kg while maintaining the standard depth of 60 cm, you can manage a large amount of dirty laundry more efficiently. Get perfectly clean, soft clothes in a fraction of the time. The Quick Drive feature can wash a typical load of laundry in just 39 minutes, and AI EcoBubble turns laundry into bubbles that penetrate fabric faster and deliver up to 24% more effective removal of all soils, even at low temperature. Custom-made washing machines and dryers are also among the most economical on the market.

Samsung Bespoke washers and dryers will always match your interior. Source: Samsung

Vacuum and cook in style

The special promotion also includes the Samsung Bespoke Jet Pet stick vacuum or the Jet Bot AI+ robot. The Bespoke Jet vacuum cleaner with All-in-One Clean Station hygienically empties the waste station itself thanks to Air Pulse technology and filtration with 99.999% efficiency. At the same time, it recharges automatically. Its lightweight construction and incredibly powerful motor will make daily cleaning effortless.

The Samsung Bespoke Jet Pet Stick Vacuum will look great anywhere. Source: Samsung

As part of the promotion, you can also choose Bespoke built-in and compact ovens with a capacity of 76 liters and the Dual Cook Steam function, which allows you to cook with steam. They belong to energy class A+, so again they save electricity costs. You can also use their Eco convection mode, which saves costs by using less energy and also provides comfort in the form of flexible space for the entire oven. AirSousVide steam ensures even cooking. You can monitor and control the oven remotely through the SmartThings app, which connects it to other smart devices, such as foldable smartphones with a Galaxy Z Fold4 or Z Flip4 flexible screen.

Don’t hesitate long. The promotion lasts until November 13, 2022 or while supplies last. You can read all about it on the samsung.sk website.