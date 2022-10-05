A well-known nutritionist advises us what we should eat every day

A Slovak proverb says: “An apple a day replaces a doctor. Although health is influenced by many factors, the fact remains that apples are among our most precious treasures of the current times.

Even if you prefer other types of fruits or vegetables, it is important to have them as often as possible on your plate. “In our diet, there are few foods of vegetable origin, while the attention must be paid in priority to fruits and vegetables. They are a valuable source of vitamins, minerals, fibers and components having protective effects for the human body, such as polyphenols, flavonoids and carotenoids,” says nutrition expert MUDr Katarina Babinská, PhD.

Did you know that ..?

A large apple will give you one-fifth the amount of fiber you need and about one-tenth the daily dose of vitamin C. Most of the nutrients are found in the skin. Therefore, before consumption, wash the apple well, but if possible do not peel it. Applesauce is one of the first foods given to babies. If you want to keep apples as long as possible, store them in a dark, humid place. and cool place Apples like our local crop are a great choice just in the fall.

The place for your healthier shopping

At Kaufland you can find over 320 types of fruit and vegetables throughout the year. Thanks to this, healthy eating doesn’t have to be difficult at all.

The inspiration for Košice customers was a surprise apple waiting for them on the last Thursday of September in one of the chain’s stores. Instead of the usual sweets and chewing gum, there were juicy Slovak apples at the cash registers. The project called Kaufland for healthy eating also draws attention to its importance.

“As a responsible company, we have long been interested in and advocated a balanced diet, which is why we offer our customers more and more healthy and fresh food. At the same time, we take a number of measures in educating children in this area, so that they establish a positive relationship with food and exercise from an early age,” says Samuel Machajdík, spokesperson for Kaufland Slovakia.

The foundations of a healthy lifestyle are built from childhood

“Fruits and vegetables should not be missing from the snack packs of our schoolchildren. It is important to guide children in their daily consumption,” confirms MUDr. Babinska.

With this in mind, Kaufland is implementing the Fresh Heads project for the fourth consecutive year, which, in addition to primary schools, kindergartens have recently joined. It provides children with 130,000 kilograms of fruit and vegetables free of charge throughout the school year. The company also cooperates with the citizens’ association Really Healthy School, which it supports in several activities aimed at changing the eating habits of children. In order to get young people moving again, Kaufland in 2022 built 5 K Park sports and recreation areas all over Slovakia, and 2 more will be added in Dolni Kubín and Bratislava. After huge public interest, the channel immediately announced the 2nd year of the competition, in which you can also participate until October 5th.

Tips for a balanced diet

“Research shows that we should pay more attention to our food choices, such as choosing whole grain breads and cereals or limiting foods high in sugar, salt and animal fats. It is beneficial to prepare as much food as possible from fresh ingredients,” adds MUDr Katarina Babinská, PhD.

· The Nutri-Score label will help you plan your meals more easily so you don’t miss any important ingredients.

· As one of the first in Slovakia, Kaufland uses this label, which places it on its private label products.

· If you are also interested in the future of our planet, favor a wide selection of quality food labeled ORGANIC when shopping.

· You can be sure that they have been grown or produced under organic farming conditions and should not be expensive at all.

· You have a choice of up to 455 products bearing this label, while more than a third are sold under the K-Bio own brand.

· Kaufland supports its customers’ efforts for a better lifestyle not only with a wide range of quality foods throughout the year, but also with a clear focus on healthy eating.