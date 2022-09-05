After seven years, another film by the phenomenal George Miller is coming to theaters

The film Three thousand years of desire, which the Oscar-winning director George Miller dreamed of shooting since the 90s of the last century, is for many the cinematic event of the season. The original fantasy variation on Tales from One Thousand and One Nights caused a stir at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in May this year and will soon be released in Slovak cinemas.

After Miller’s last film, Mad Max: Mad Max, the expectations of audiences and critics are very high. This 2015 post-apocalyptic sci-fi garnered ten Oscar nominations, winning the prestigious gold statuette in six categories. Will a similar success be repeated in the iconic Australian director’s latest cinematic effort?

Nobody knows yet, but what is certain is that George Miller has given his last “childhood” film some truly appropriate attention and years of life. “We worked on the script with breaks for several years. I’m very slow,” Miller admitted in an interview. The director was inspired to write it by a collection of short stories by the British writer AS Byatt entitled The Djinn in the eye of the nightingale. “The story just didn’t let me down. It felt so rich and full of dramatic and narrative potential that I just had to try and make a movie out of it,” the director said. Miller’s production company bought the rights to the book in the 90s. However, the famous director finally succeeded in fulfilling his dream as a filmmaker after almost a quarter of a century.

It was also a challenge for George Miller to choose the right actors for the two main roles. Because the whole story of the film Three thousand years of desire rests on them. Finally, he found them in Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba. The director met them both by chance about five years ago at two film festivals, and immediately after meeting he knew he wanted no one but this pair of actors in his film. . Filming itself took place at the turn of 2020 and 2021 in Australia and Turkey. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the actors had to spend the first rehearsals via Zoom and spent the start of filming in quarantine. Tilda and Idris had rooms next to each other during the hotel quarantine, so they could at least see each other on the balconies. “From time to time, we read the script over the balcony, taking a little red wine to help us”, describes laughing Idris Elba on the preparation of the shooting.

Photo gallery

Trailer for the film Three thousand years of desire. Source: Bontonfilm.sk

And who embody these two exceptional actors in the film? Tilda Swinton played a lonely intellectual, Dr. Alithea Binnie, who has a strictly rational approach to life. During a scientific conference in Istanbul, she experiences something that completely turns her world upside down and forces her to question her own mental abilities. At the local market, he buys an antique souvenir, from which he unwittingly releases a genie, like in a fairy tale. A mythical character embodied by Idris Elba offers him to grant three wishes in exchange for his freedom. However, the irresistible offer has a catch. The doctor knows the mythology well and knows very well that it is not pleasant to play with a genius without consequences, because the wishes granted in this way generally end up turning against the one who wished them. The genius defends himself by telling him fantastic stories of his past and of human history. These are stories capturing three thousand years of longing. Finally, Alithéa lets herself be tempted and makes a wish that surprises them both…

The film Three Thousand Years of Desire is therefore a kind of celebration of storytelling and stories. “Although George wanted to make this film years ago, I don’t think there’s ever been a better time than now. Viewers today can feel more intensely how important storytelling is in our lives. Events related to the pandemic and other global issues have threatened the ability to create stories. And a world without stories is not a good place for human beings,” said Tilda Swinton. “Everything we think about in life is in this story. About love, about mortality, about what’s real and what’s not… Not just how we tell stories or the effect of stories, but why they are inherent to us as humans,” added director George Miller.

The film’s trailer indicated that audiences can expect a truly exceptional cinematic experience and visual orgies that only master craftsman George Miller can “mix”. You can enjoy the film Three thousand years of desire in Slovak cinemas from September 1, 2022.

