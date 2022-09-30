Beauty is in the head. Whether I’m pretty or ugly is up to me, says Ema Müller (podcast)

This is one of the many statements with which the young Slovak supports the building of self-love, which is being talked about more and more often these days. She is not afraid to cry, to laugh, to show any emotion and to be as authentic as possible, thanks to which she has built a strong female community on Instagram.

“I only post the things that I don’t mind sharing with the world. I keep others inside. At the same time, I believe that my thoughts and feelings spoken out loud can help girls and women who are going through a similar time and feel misunderstood. Sometimes we just need to know we’re not alone.” Ema Müller lives in Paris, where she studied fashion marketing. She works as a PR manager for fashion brands, writes for a Czechoslovakian magazine, founded her own brand and also records a podcast.

“I became a woman in Paris. I came here as an eighteen-year-old student, and today I am thirty. I had my first job, salary, first layoff, second layoff, love, first heartbreak, second heartbreak (laughs)… my relationship with this city changes depending on how I feel.”

A subject that appears very often in Emi’s lyrics is self-love.

Her thoughts, observations, and the very path to a healthy relationship with herself inspired her to create the I Am A Goddess – We All Are Project, which motivates girls and women to love themselves as they are. are.

“I keep telling myself that I would like to be the best version of myself. Though even the best version of us changes with us. We keep showing up. We’re moving. We’re changing. I’d like to stop to compare myself to other women and put energy on energy in my discoveries, my movements, my changes. Being inspired by other women is a strength, but comparing myself to them deprives me of this strength. I would like to be the best version of myself without feeling inferior whenever I see someone who I think is better than me. And maybe one day I will.” Listen to the new episode of the Women Like Us podcast with Emma Müller: