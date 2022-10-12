Big surprise! Coronation day of King Charles III. he is already known, despite disagreements in the family, he is linked precisely to Harry and his son

The new monarch will be officially crowned in what is expected to be a scaled down version of the old ceremony led by the Archbishop of Canterbury at Westminster Abbey.

The date of the coronation of King Charles III. it is already known!

British King Charles III. (73) will be officially crowned on May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey in London. This was announced by Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. “Buckingham Palace is delighted to announce that the Coronation of His Majesty the King will take place on Saturday 6th May 2023.” The coronation ceremony will be led by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. Queen’s wife, Camilla, will also be crowned alongside Karol, and their love story is really interesting, as they have a strong past behind them. They have been lovers since they were single, and although each of them married someone else, the love lasted and they became husband and wife in 2005. Camilla became a woman of the monarchy worthy of her title The highest. She was also blessed by Queen Elizabeth II herself. See the photos in our gallery from the day they got married:

But the king’s coronation will be different from tradition

“The coronation will reflect the role of the monarch today and look to the future,” Buckingham Palace said. At the same time, he adds, the ceremony will also include longstanding traditions and ceremonial pomp. More details on the coronation will be released later.

King Charles III. he wanted a more modest coronation than tradition, while the event is shortened to less than an hour, the guest list is biased and the dress code will be less formal. So the coronation should be much smaller and simpler than in 1953 when they crowned the late Queen Elizabeth II. The plans for this important event are known as “Operation Golden Orb”.

The date is special for the family

AFP agency recalls that on May 6, Karol’s grandson Archie, who is the son of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, will also celebrate his fourth birthday, which is very interesting and somewhat unexpected, because the relations in the family are not at their best. at present. And this despite the fact that during the funeral, it seemed as if the family had come together and forgotten the old wounds of the past.

It is the first coronation of a British monarch since 1953, when Elizabeth II was crowned. The day is expected to be a carefully planned and rehearsed display of pomp, AFP reports. The coronation of the late queen was special and full of celebrations at that time. Britain was in dire straits after World War II, and the nation literally yearned for a spectacular event. The coronation ceremony lasted three hours, more than 8,000 guests were invited, and millions of people watched the coronation on television.

Queen Elizabeth II. during his coronation in 1953

The date was announced a month after the departure of Queen Elizabeth II.

The date of the coronation of Charles III. it was announced about a month after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8 at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Elizabeth was Britain’s longest-serving monarch and remained on the throne for 70 years. Charles became the new king immediately after his death. A state funeral was held at Westminster Abbey in London. Afterwards, the Queen’s coffin was taken by horse-drawn carriage to Wellington Arch, accompanied by grieving royals and guests, and then transferred to a carriage. Queen Elizabeth II. she was therefore leaving London for the last time. It was a moving moment, everyone applauded her and paid her a last tribute. Later, a more private ceremony started for around 800 guests, which was very powerful:

The coronation traditionally takes place just a few months after the new monarch takes the throne. Before that, the royal mourning must pass and long preparations precede it. Elizabeth II. she was crowned on June 2, 1953 – 16 months after ascending the throne. See also more photos of the royal family in our photo gallery from the day Queen Elizabeth II was crowned: