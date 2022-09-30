Did Meghan think she would be like Beyoncé after marrying Harry? This is supposed to be when Kate and William get to know her in a different light

The situation around the British royal family is like on a seesaw. Once it’s calmer, the bag seems to be full of new information, and often new statements to each other.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have remained in Britain throughout the period of mourning Queen Elizabeth II. Outwardly, they showed us that they respect themselves and their family and honor the most important person for them so far – their mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and for the rest of the world , the Queen. They keep the flaws, if any, to themselves. Harry also fulfilled his duty to hold a guard of honor at his grandmother’s coffin, when, with the exceptional permission of his father, King Charles III. could wear the uniform, watch the moment in the video:

However, as the days go by, it turns out that life will probably be the same again, as new stories, books and facts about the evolution of their lives and their relationships with each other come out publicly – whether they like it or not. nope.

Did she come up against the rules that bound her?

After leaking the details of Harry’s row with his father and brother on the last day of Queen Elizabeth II’s life, they circulated the world last week:

Interesting behind-the-scenes tidbits were released today and are set to appear in new books about the Royal Family.

The first is the book Brokers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown by an author named Valentine Low, parts of which have been quoted in The Times. In her post, Valentine says that Meghan Markle was convinced that after marrying Harry, she would become a kind of “Britain’s Beyoncé”.

Beyoncé and Meghan Markle when they first meet at the premiere of The Lion King Source: Profimedia

The status she gained through marriage may have helped her, but what Meghan didn’t count on were the strict rules she encountered. Over time, she discovered that royal protocol, duties and orders were so constraining that she couldn’t even do things she could otherwise do as a star or as a private person.

And what should have pushed her to the final decision to leave the family was the attitude of the Queen, who should have made it clear to them with Harry that there was no common ground, no compromise. Either they are official members of the royal family and the monarchy or they are not. And it finally turned out, as we already know today, that Megxit followed and Meghan and Harry decided not to be officially working members of the British Royal Family, otherwise known as The Firm.

Kate and William invited their sister-in-law

The second interesting book that brought news is the publication The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown by author Katie Nicholl. She claims, according to Dailymail.co.uk, that the time came in 2018 when Kate and William fully realized the power of Meghan Markle. During the ‘Fab Four’ debate in support of their charity Royal Foundation, to which they invited their sister-in-law after their engagement and marriage to Harry, they should have seen that Meghan charmed the public with her wit and confidence in self, and that’s when they realized they’ll have to try harder too.

Meghan with Kate. Brothers and sisters-in-law together at the first Royal Foundation discussion in central London, 28/02/2018 Source: Profimedia

Katie Nicholl’s book also talks about the fact that Queen Elizabeth II. she was very unhappy with Harry and Meghan’s refusal when she invited them to visit her in August, and that she suffered the most from not being able to see their children, little Lilibet and Archie, as often as she liked. would have liked.

Amid all this information, speculation has also surfaced that Prince Harry may have started to realize his lost position after the birth of Prince George, the first son of his brother William and Kate, now Prince and Princess of Wales. At the time of his birth and the birth of his other siblings, he was moving himself in line to the throne at an insignificant position, so to speak:

The British royal line of succession to the throne, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. modified as follows Source: Diva.sk, Profimedia

From this title, life alongside Meghan undoubtedly seemed more reasonable to him, as well as new ways, which he constantly seeks, to support himself, without the support of the monarchy. He and Meghan have two children and live in California, in this house: