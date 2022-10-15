Emma Watson does not only do things like that: even in her work, she refers to a strong message, important for all women

Emma Watson does not only do things like that: even in her work, she refers to a strong message, important for all women

Actress Emma Watson has become the new face of Prada Beauty. With the famous brand, she presented not only the sophisticated fragrance Paradoxe, but also her art of showmanship. The result is more than impressive.

The association of a beautiful actress and a famous brand brings a beautiful message

Actress, model, activist, founder of the HeForShe campaign, United Nations Goodwill Ambassador and most recently filmmaker. The beautiful Emma Watson is an inspirational woman who, at 32, has done more than just wave her wand and criticize Levios’ mispronunciation of the spell. When one of the most famous brands, Prada, approached her with a collaboration, Emma didn’t hesitate for a moment – ​​but she had one condition.

Diva.sk Does she live her life a lie? The impostor syndrome does not even avoid the stars, luck was also complicated…

Sophisticated, fiercely feminine, intensely intellectual

The makers say the main ingredients of the new Paradox fragrance are neroli, amber, jasmine and musk. The elegant bottle is designed in the shape of a triangle, which symbolizes the Prada brand logo. The scent is refillable, which helped make Emma her face. The actress is well known for her passion for fair trade economics, renewable resources and sustainable fashion.

“Prada has always exceeded traditional models and archetypes of beauty, it is known for its femininity that defies convention. It is a pleasure for me to create a campaign and represent a fragrance with such a deep philosophical and sustainable concept “, said the actress in the press release. But she had one condition. “When Prada approached me to be the face of their new fragrance, I asked to lead the campaign,” she wrote on her Instagram.

More than just a muse, more than just a face

Emma thus became not only the face, but also the director and main protagonist of a short film for the launch of the perfume. In a short video devoted to the creation of the campaign, she tells that she has always been creative and that she wanted to achieve. “I don’t wait for anyone’s permission to tell me I’m good enough,” she explains of her courage to ask Prada to direct.

“As long as I try my best, I can accept the fact that sometimes I make mistakes.” Emma played a woman in several positions; she presented herself as a dancer, a woman meditating in nature, a painter, a swimmer, etc. Her hair was once very loose, which contrasts sharply with the official campaign photo taken by Harley Weir.

Emma wears short hair, clean lines and a Prada triangle earring. CEO Yann Andrea did not hesitate for a moment to choose Emma and gave her free rein without any problem. “Emma embodies elegance and a conscious, engaged spirit – the perfect embodiment of the new Prada fragrance.”

A celebration of femininity and our paradoxical nature

On its Instagram, Prada took up the promotion of the perfume with great elegance. Emma’s beautiful photos are complemented by comments such as “a celebration of ever-developing multidimensional self-knowledge and self-expression” or “always on the way to better versions of herself.” The whole thing is completed by the direction of Emma, ​​who declares in a short clip for the launch of the perfume: “I celebrate my imperfections. I am never the same, but I am always myself.” Emma makes it clear that we shouldn’t try to categorize and fit into a single characterization, but rather celebrate our diversity. We are everything, and with our imperfections we ourselves create the most beautiful work of art.

Emma’s message means that one can be good-natured but also calm, creative storm but also calm water, explorers of the outside world and of our closed world. We must not try to live in such a way that one quality defines us. We are full of paradoxes. Feminine but also girly, adventurous but also calm, we stir up the storm but also calm the soul. Watch Emma’s film:

Diva.sk Is she engaged and has she hung up on acting? The beloved actress has finally spoken

See more photos of Emma Watson in the photo gallery: