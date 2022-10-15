Harry and William are already on stage with Diana: They have released the first new images of the currently most-watched royal series, The Crown, 5th series

New details of the continuation of the series are already known! There is less than a month until the fifth series of Koruna is released. Fans of this series are already looking forward to new details that will attract them to new parts. Get ready for several changes that will dramatize the plot again. Even before the premiere, however, discussions erupted in England over whether now was even the right time to dig into the intimacy of the monarchy.

New actors will appear in lead roles

The new series will again be presented with major changes in the actors of the main characters. Especially in the case of the role of Elizabeth II. great demands are placed on actresses. Olivia Colman and Claire Foy have won several prestigious awards for their performances. Therefore, the casting of this character was very important. Ultimately, that honor went to an actress named Imelda Stauton, known, for example, as Harry Potter’s obnoxious teacher Dolores Umbridge.

Prince Philip was played by Jonathan Pryce, who starred in The Two Popes and also appeared in one of the Bond films. The engagement of Elizabeth Debicki, who will play Princess Diana, caused a stir. In the first photos of the series, he looks almost unrecognizable, so they can’t wait to see how he will act on them from the first games. Prince Charles, now King Charles III, will be played by Dominic West, and Princes Harry and William will appear on camera for the first time.

Images from the Koruna series, The Crown, fifth season, premiere 2022, Elizabeth Debicki, Timothee Sambor, Teddy Hawley Source: Profimedia

We are entering a most interesting era

There is great excitement ahead of the premiere of Koruna’s fifth series, also due to the fact that we are entering an increasingly current and above all most interesting era. Its plot will be set in the 90s, so the family problems of Charles and Diana, which led to their divorce, will also be thrown into the balance. Everyone is curious to see if the series will reveal any new details that would reveal something more behind the scenes of the monarchy. Additionally, the reign of Elizabeth II. enters an exciting time that most contemporary viewers already remember. Therefore, they can compare the story with the reality they knew.

Images from the Koruna series, The Crown, fifth season, premiere 2022, Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce Source: Profimedia

They are accused of insensitivity towards Charles III.

Netflix viewers can watch the first episodes of the new series from November 9. However, according to some English media, this is not the right time at all. They believe that very little time has passed since the death of Elizabeth II, her son Karol III. he took the throne only two months after the premiere of the new Koruna. He is still in mourning for his mother, he is busy on the throne, and now he will also have to face the pressure of the public, which will surely come after the airing of the ten episodes. The main problem is precisely the critical period that will be portrayed in the series. At the time, people saw the divorce from Princess Diana as a big disappointment. Everyone loved him and his popularity dropped a lot. From then on, they fear being reminded of this sensitive side again, and the king will find himself in a delicate situation at the very beginning of his reign.

Images from the Koruna series, The Crown, fifth season, premiere 2022, Elizabeth Debicki, Dominic West Source: Profimedia

Will it become the most watched series?

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Koruna’s viewership also increased significantly. People wanted to remember his career and his life, which is why they looked longingly at older series. However, the real delirium should not occur until November 9. The most interesting era of his reign will be on the screens, so the creators of the series assume that it will become the most watched of all time.

They have already started filming the last series

The fifth season will be the penultimate to appear on the Netflix streaming platform. The creators plan to end the whole story by the next sixth. It will take place until 2003. Fans aren’t enthused about this at all, as they would also like to see a depiction of the more recent history of the English monarchy. Maybe public pressure will finally motivate the creators and they’ll come up with another series. The sixth began filming last month. The staff currently works in Barcelona. After the death of Queen Elizabeth II. decided to pay tribute to him by stopping filming for a day. Discover all the interesting photos of what awaits us as well as a comparison with their real characters: