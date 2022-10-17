How do celebrities lose weight? These are their TOP tips for a slim line, but don’t try the advice of a famous actress

Would you like to get back to your dream weight after a summer vacation or weeks of doing nothing? This is how world celebrities do it. But don’t try Lindsay Lohan’s advice…

Not only after the summer or various holidays, often associated with flex tables in our region, people are looking for ways to quickly get back into shape. The period after the summer is also a reason to change eating habits towards healthier alternatives. .

Weight loss according to celebrities.

Apple vinegar

Model Heidi Klum and singer Fergie don’t allow apple cider vinegar. If you have ever wondered how women maintain their attractive curves even after giving birth, the answer is – by exercising and drinking three teaspoons of apple cider vinegar mixed with 2 dcl of water before each meal. . According to them, this combination has the ability to dissolve fat and dull the taste buds, thanks to which smaller portions are enough for them and they do not overeat unnecessarily.

clean wine

Popular singer Sting’s wife, Trudie Styler, has been cultivating a slim figure for many years with a healthy diet, but supplemented with a glass of quality wine. You might not have known that the celebrity couple own vineyards in Tuscany. The Il Palagio estate has a long winemaking tradition and covers up to 350 hectares. The couple started making wine here in 2007 and produce not only organic wine, but also vegetables, fruit, olive oil and honey.

Did you also use apple cider vinegar during your diet?

Cayenne pepper

Beyoncé, whose figure is envied by millions of women around the world, cannot be allowed to use cayenne pepper. Of course, she also shared her slim line trick with her fans on the social network. He usually indulges in cayenne pepper as part of a ten-day detox program. The cocktail contains maple syrup (gives energy to the body), lemon juice (helps slim the torso), cayenne pepper (speeds up the metabolism) and hot water. He drinks the drink up to 12 times a day, which perfectly cleanses his body.

Even singer Beyoncé does not allow veganism

Soups and salad leaves

As soon as actress Anne Hathaway needs to lose weight, she sets up an extremely strict diet and during the day she only eats lettuce leaves or tasteless oatmeal. Christina Aguilera, known for her unpleasant yo-yo effect, is a lover of the so-called color scheme.

On certain days of the week, he only eats foods of the same color. Actress Elizabeth Hurley eclipses her half-young colleagues. She liked watercress soup, which she drinks every two hours. It contains almost no calories and yet gives the body a feeling of satiety.

Elizabeth Hurley

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow serves only one meal a day. Her favorite treats include a low-fat tortilla filled with vegetables or cabbage soup. Model and TV personality, Lauren Goodger admits, “I had a major diet overhaul during the Dance on Ice competition. I like to treat myself to a glass of Prosecco, but I stick to one. And this despite the fact that I love Prosecco.”

Seafood

Nicole Kidman continues to amaze with her slim and athletic figure, even long after her fifties. She admitted to Food & Wine magazine that she couldn’t indulge in fresh seafood with Sydney rock oysters, tiger prawns, mud crabs and lobsters. What he can never resist is also hot homemade bread. But she can’t stand ham, because it’s the food she likes the least.

Better not try this one

The essence of this diet is, as you may have guessed, very simple. Just light up a cigarette whenever you feel hungry. Actress Lindsay Lohan praises her and even has an “interesting” argument for the strange method of fighting the pounds: “A lot of food will kill you and cause serious illness, but cigarettes can do anything. at most lead to lung cancer. also a review…

