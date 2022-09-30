How to create a “warm interior”? To be inspired!

The third season shows itself in all its beauty. It brings with it beautiful colors, but also dry and melancholy weather. If you want to brighten up the fall months a bit, we recommend revitalizing your home. You ask how? We have some inspirations for you that will make fall more enjoyable for you.

The warmth of home is the basis of a happy and harmonious life. During the colder months, when the sun sporadically enters your interior, the solution is to brighten up the space with warm colors. With that comes the new Fall Fields of Gold collection, which will also win your heart. What makes her special? It is full of rich colors, golden highlights and natural materials. Will it be part of your home?

Warm interior Source: Möbelix

Textiles in fall colors

Typical fall colors are red, orange, yellow or brown. The Fields of Gold collection combines burgundy red and honey gold with creamy white and natural materials.

This combination harmonizes so perfectly that you can use it in all the rooms of your house, whether in the living room, the bedroom, the dining room or the bathroom. They are very suitable for upholstered furniture, curtains, blankets, decorative pillows, but also for sheets or carpets. It is the textiles that make the space pleasantly cozy, which is especially important in the fall. They will serve you on rainy days or romantic evenings by candlelight.

golden reflections

Metal elements are currently very popular and people love them in interior design. It’s no different in the new fall collection, which is full of gold-tone metal accessories.

For example, different types of lighting, from floor lamps to bedside lamps, which nicely complement wooden furniture and fall colors. You can also find golden reflections in the form of decorations, cutlery or on the rim of glasses. They are suitable for several interior styles such as Scandinavian, modern or the popular Boho chic.

Eastern Love

Do you fondly remember your vacation in one of the eastern countries? You just have to remember! Fields of Gold includes pieces that immediately catch your eye.

Plates, bowls and cups with ornaments, woven seagrass baskets, original candle holders and lanterns. You don’t have to blow your entire budget to feel like you’re on vacation. We have a DIY trick for macrame feathers, which you can use to decorate your bed, your window or your mirror for example.

