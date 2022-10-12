How to have a relaxed morning in front of your wardrobe

It’s human nature to make things easy, not complicate them. This is also why trends such as minimalism or the capsule wardrobe are close to us and why we like to reach for them. If it also brings us a benefit in the form of money saved, it is all the more attractive. We will tell you why it is good to build up a wardrobe in a sustainable and at the same time financially advantageous way.

Having a huge wardrobe is unbearable and inconvenient. We all know the morning cliché – a full closet and nothing to wear. The main reasons why this happens are:

we don’t have an overview of what we have in our wardrobe, because we have a lot of items, among many things we have favorites and then some that we only reach occasionally, we do not know what really suits us and what to combine with what.

For these ailments, all you need to do is follow a few principles and start rebuilding your wardrobe for a more sustainable alternative.

Less is always more. Quality takes precedence over quantity

The goal is not to have only a certain number of pieces in the wardrobe, as modern trends on blogs try to impose on us. Getting to 15, 30 or 50 articles can be very frustrating for some of us. But it is definitely true that less is more. Why have 10 very similar sweaters when we only buy 2 regularly? We can sell or give the 8. Trying to reach the necessary minimum will eventually become very practical even for making decisions in the morning.

Classic patterns and cuts

Many different fashions can cause a small revolution in our wardrobe. Nothing suits us. That’s why it’s good to bet on a base made of high-quality and durable materials, ideally classic colors and patterns. It is better to have 1 good quality coat per winter than 5 poor quality coats which will only take up space over time. Haircuts should be chosen not only according to trends, but also according to the typology of our figure. Patterns are often a problem because they are subject to trends. Even among them, however, there are constants like a striped sweater or a combined white-blue top.

Have your own style

It’s easy to say, harder to do. Knowing yourself, what suits me, what doesn’t suit me, which colors to choose and which to avoid. All of this takes time and invested energy. However, it is absolutely true that homework well done will pay off. For example, also in the form of a nice relaxing morning, where only many options from more durable materials will be hung in the wardrobe and, moreover, with a reward in the pocket.

Sales – yes or no?

Not all of us can afford to buy very expensive, high-quality branded items in peak season. Those made from durable, high-end materials, like an eco-treated cashmere sweater, can also reach astronomical heights. We just don’t have it. What about that? Sales yes, but not unexpected. In practice, this means that we know very well and in detail everything that we have in our wardrobe. And that’s why we know what we’re missing there. It is very smart to keep a list of planned purchases. Today there are also applications in which we can enter the article that interests us, and the application will send us a message if this article appears somewhere on the web at a discounted price. This is called a thoughtful buy at a bargain price.

