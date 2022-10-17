I had botox and she looked like a plastic figure! I also tried surgery and got hooked… Jamie Lee Curtis spoke about cruel beauty standards

Who does not remember her in the film True lies, known in our country as Pravdive lži, where she played even more than Arnold Schwarzenegger himself! Beautiful, with long legs, typical of her own good looks and humor, this was actress Jamie Lee Curtis in her prime.

However, time passes inexorably and each of us ages. And Jamie Lee Curtis (63), who is currently regaining consciousness, knows something about it, because in cinemas you can see his latest film, the last time of the Halloween cult, entitled Halloween Ends 2022…

Jamie Lee Curtis at ‘Halloween Ends’ World Premiere, Tcl Chinese Theater Imax, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California on October 12, 2022 Credit: Profimedia

She wanted to stay young, she stayed addicted

The iconic actress has given several interviews and in one of them she recalled her view of natural beauty, aging and the unhealthy, even cruel standards set by the film industry and society, especially for the women. She herself went through difficult times when she had to deal with the first deep wrinkles and hints of her imperfections, which she tried to resolve in the same way as many other women. “I put botox on my face. And did the big wrinkles go away? Yes. But then you look like a plastic figure,” she admitted to Today.com

Jamie Lee Curtis and Arnold Schwarzenegger, in the film True Lies, 1994 Source: Profimedia

However, her obsession with physical perfection took her further, to the point of going under the knife of a plastic surgeon, where she completed the correction of her eyes and the wrinkles around them: “I also tried surgery plastic and it didn’t work. Instead, I got addicted to Vicodin,” she admitted. It’s about the painkillers she took after the operation and Jamie has been very open about the severity and seriousness of her addiction. According to her, these were ten very bad years, during which she stole, cheated and brought her closer to despair. Her sister also addressed her with cruel words saying, “You are addicted.” I love you, but I’m not going to watch you die.” It took a lot of strength and fighting, but today, according to the actress, she’s been clean for over 20 years. “My sobriety was key. freedom, freedom to be myself, not to look in the mirror all the time and not try to see someone else. Now I see myself. And I accept myself.

Jamie Lee Curtis with Melanie Griffith and Arnold Schwarzenegger, 10/12/2022 Source: Profimedia

We all old enough know that’s a lie

She has accepted aging as a natural part of her life and also advises her daughters not to play with their faces. “Once you’ve damaged your face, you can’t get it back. The current trend of fillers and beautifying procedures and this obsession with filters we make to alter our appearance is wiping out entire generations of beauty,” a- She also alludes to the trend. social networks.

Jamie Lee Curtis with his daughter Annie, Los Angeles, September 22, 2010 Source: Profimedia

Although she acknowledges that they can have certain advantages, for example in activism or meeting people who do incredible things, she points out in one breath their dangers: like giving a small child a motorcycle saw , we don’t know the long-term impact – both mental and physical – on a generation of young people who suffer today because of social networks and compare themselves to others on them. All of us who are old enough know that this is all a lie and that is the real danger for the young.