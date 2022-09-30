I was young and beautiful and I was not satisfied with myself: Daniela Peštová talked about aging and menopause: How did it affect her intimate life?

Daniela Peštová has been active in the modeling world for decades. In a new podcast, she opened up about her perception of beauty as she ages and how menopause has affected her.

In her youth she looked for faults in herself, now she is happy with herself

When she started her career, it was not common for companies to choose models after 35, and not after 50. Today the situation is different and Daniela Peštová (51 years old) is still doing a job that she likes. The cosmetics industry has realized that women at older ages are no longer grandmothers, they are financially well off and like to invest in their appearance. Seeing a model her age on products works better than a beautiful young face, so while the industry still has a long way to go, she’s already seeing changes she’s grateful for. On the Harper’s Bazaar Big Questions podcast, the model opened up about her feelings about aging and menopause…

Photoshoot by Daniela Peštová for Victoria’s Secret Source: Profimedia

He’s aging gracefully

“Before I was young, I was beautiful, if I have to say it myself, I was a model, something like that, without wanting to appear pompous. But I was not satisfied. I was far from to be as happy as I am now. That’s why I probably don’t deal with the signs of aging that happen to me physically, because I had this physical beauty, but I was never satisfied with it. there is no guarantee that if i have a young and flexible body, i will also have a happy life.i don’t deal with aging from the details, that i should crumble because i no longer look like what i do. I used to have. I look the way I look, I dress different, or if I have a day where I don’t like the way I look, I just don’t look in the mirror,” says Daniela Peštová in the podcast.

The well-known model has been taking care of her body for years and pays particular attention to her diet. As for cosmetics, she changed to natural products some time ago, and according to her, the difference is visible. She attributes the fact that the menopause in her case came naturally, without major problems, to diet.

Menopause surprised her

Daniela also admitted that the menopause came much earlier than expected and that’s why she first thought she was pregnant. As she was no longer planning to have a fourth child, discovering that it was a transition reassured her. Like any woman, she also had to deal with some changes, but at the same time she emphasizes that they are natural. It’s another phase of life and you have to know how to accept it.

Daniela Peštová Source: Profimedia

She does not suffer from frequent sweating and has only had a few nights where she has struggled with this problem. Luck and a healthy diet assured her that menopause was coming quietly, so to speak, but even the model did not avoid changes in her body and behavior. “The body changes with age and I don’t like it, but I don’t care about it, it seems like a waste of time.” She sees the biggest difference in her hair and skin. “Okay, I had my ovaries removed. Eggs have an expiration date, so it’s probably best for humanity that we can’t have children. But I don’t understand why my collagen and elasticity also had to be removed. It annoys me enough. Why everything?” asks Daniela in the podcast. However, she has dealt with the changes by changing her beauty routines and accepts everything as is.

Hormones also affected his behavior

She is considered a very patient person all her life, but with menopause came mood swings. Daniela further admitted in the podcast that she was more upset, shouted more and even her whole family did not avoid the irritation. She openly communicated with the children and Paľ Haber about the situation, which she felt all women should have done. The well-known Superstar judge isn’t the kind of man who would discuss these things in detail, but according to the model, it’s important to literally “lay the cards on the table” and the man’s reaction is up to him. Honesty with your partner is also important because of sexual changes…

Daniela Peštová, Pavol Habera Source: Profimedia

How has age affected his private life?

“The aspect that certainly surprised me the most was the drop in libido. I didn’t expect this to happen basically overnight. And that’s what bothered me the most among the different symptoms,” Daniela Peštová continued in the podcast. “Because if I want to have intimacy, which of course I want, then it’s true that some changes are necessary during menopause.” She also admitted to having opened this topic with Paµ a long time ago, but she has not received an answer yet – she added with a laugh.

