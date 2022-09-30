Independent, free and free. Carmen as the prototype of the inaccessible femme fatale

On the stage of the SND Opera, the splendor of the 80s comes back to life.

She is a heroine and an anti-heroine at the same time. She is beautiful, but calculating and manipulative. Confident and passionate, but nothing is sacred to her. Meet Carmen, one of the most fascinating characters in the history of opera. What is the story of its creation?

One of the most fascinating characters in the history of opera is Carmen. Source: Marek Olbrzymek

When the composer Georges Bizet received an order for a new opéra-comique from the management of the Opéra Comique in Paris in 1872, he could choose the subject himself. The duo of librettists Ludovic Halévy and Henri Meilhac offered him three subjects, he chose the short story Carmen by the French writer Prosper Mérimée.

The plot tells the story of the Andalusian gypsy Carmen and the Spanish soldier Don José, who sacrifices everything he has for the love of the beautiful Carmen, but is unable to keep her fickle favor.

The plot of the theatrical performance tells the story of the Andalusian gypsy Carmen and the Spanish soldier Don José. Source: Marek Olbrzymek

Bizet was so enchanted by the story of the fiery Carmen that he made her the prototype of the inaccessible femme fatale. His music not only underlines the moods and allure of the unbridled Carmen and the jealous don José, but also the atmosphere of sunny Spain.

However, instead of a romantic love story, Bizet played hard-boiled drama in the opera, in which he depicts a no-frills world and the main character fears nothing. And that was a stumbling block.

They protested they were supposed to smoke and fight

The public will be scared. The work is vulgar, Carmen is immoral and unsympathetic. All these complaints were expressed by the management of the opera even before the premiere. The workers in a tobacco factory, the smugglers and the murder of the main heroine somehow did not correspond to the concept of comic opera entrusted to Georges Bizet.

The director of the Opéra comique Adolphe de Leuven stubbornly rejected the tragic conclusion and urged the composer to let Carmen live. But Bizet didn’t even want to hear about it. He wanted to portray reality, truth and the real destinies of his contemporaries. He wanted to bring a realistic environment and costumes, real life, which includes death.

Excerpt from the theatrical performance Carmen. Source: Marek Olbrzymek

However, he was not met only with management’s disapproval. When the singers discovered that they had to smoke on stage, fight each other and seduce men, they started to revolt. The choir, on the other hand, was hampered by having to sing and dance at the same time.

No wonder the premiere, which took place on March 3, 1875, ended in a fiasco.

The opera audience, accustomed to romantic and sentimental stories, is shocked by a drama centered on a gypsy. They were made worse by the tragic ending, the violence and the sexuality depicted. Carmen was too modern, too innovative and too daring for the times. Simply, outrageous.

However, the opera’s potential was revealed shortly after the premiere by Tchaikovsky, who, after visiting one of the half-empty rehearsals, himself predicted that Carmen would be one of the most popular operas ever. in the world within ten years.

The day before her death, Georges Bizet signed a contract to present Carmen in Vienna, where she was a great success. He did not live to see it himself. Today, along with Aida and Bohema, Carmen is one of the three most performed operas of all time.

At SND there will be a party in the style of the 80s

The new production of Carmen will premiere at the Slovak National Theater on Thursday, September 29. Director Lubor Cukr sees it mainly as a story of freedom.

“The essence of Carmen’s story and what has fascinated audiences for over a hundred years is the struggle for our inner freedom – it is a question of whether we will live by the generally accepted rules that are considered correct, or if we will sometimes give in to our feelings, even when they don’t conform to convention. To me, that’s called passion, and it drives the whole story,” says director Lubor Cukr on his vision of Carmen.

He fixed the plot of his production in the 80s of the 20th century. What the Spaniards experienced after the death of General Franco and the fall of his dictatorship reminded him of the period we experienced in Czechoslovakia after the Soft Revolution.

Excerpt from the theatrical performance Carmen. Source: Marek Olbrzymek

“In 1976, the first democratic elections were held in Spain. What then started to happen in Spain reminded me of our 90s. People were happy to be able to do all the things they couldn’t do before – and maybe a little more – and they were looking for the limits of what can be done.

I think that period was a big party in Spain, and that is evidenced by many sources, especially cinematography,” says Cukr.

The visual aspect of the production is also based on the 1980s, which – just like the 1980s – is full of neon colors, shiny sequins, bold makeup and rich hairstyles. However, there will also be traditional Spanish costumes.

The capricious Carmen will be performed by the soprano Katarína Hano Flórová at the SND opera house, alternating with the Italian singer Annunziata Vestri.

“We have a lot more movement than usual, but I’m really looking forward to it, because for me, performances where I can move and dance are much more appealing than when I just have to stand up and sing. And at the same time, it is always a challenge to integrate both dance and song so that it is a whole and it is not visible that an element is lagging behind”, explains Katarína Hano Flórová to About the new production.

Excerpt from the theatrical performance Carmen. Source: Marek Olbrzymek

Tenors Luis Chapa and Ondrej Šaling will play the role of Don José, Daniel Čapkovič and Csaba Kotlár will play the character of the courageous bullfighter Escamilio. Gentle Micaela is sung by Eva Hornyáková and Mariana Sajko. The SND Opera Chorus and the Bratislava Boys’ Choir also perform. The SND Opera Orchestra will be conducted by conductor Kevin Rhodes. Tickets can be purchased at the SND box office or online at snd.sk.