Is Will Smith aiming for another Oscar? With a very difficult new film, he caused a sensation among the fans. How will the Academy react?

This year’s Oscars were filled with drama and likely won’t be forgotten any time soon. The uproar was caused by Will Smith, who was later suspended by the Academy for 10 years. Although the incident was said to have hurt the actor’s popularity, after the latest trailer, excited fans are talking again with a clear message: does he deserve another Oscar?

A slap that no one expected

Surely you remember when the blood froze in the veins of everyone in the room during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. Host Chris Rock made jokes to several of his colleagues in the room and even made one to Will’s wife, Jade, which led to a slap that has been talked about for months. The popular actor took the stage, punched Chris Rock and then yelled at him from the audience. You can remember this moment in our video:

Then another embarrassing situation happened… Will Smith won the Oscar for his role in the movie King Richard, he came on stage very moved, there were tears, he thanked everyone the world. His colleagues praised him for his great performance, but there was still more discussion about whether he behaved properly when defending his wife and why he chose a violent path. His apologies, Chris Rock’s reaction were expected, and most importantly, it was clear to everyone that the Academy would intervene, who allegedly asked the actor to leave the room shortly after the incident – which he didn’t. did not. Finally, it ended with a 10-year stop sign for Will Smith:

His popularity suffered

Will was arguably one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors and was well-loved by fans over the years. The non-local incident left a stain on his popularity, to which film companies reacted and some productions with the actor were suspended. A similar fate awaited his new film Emancipation, which, however, had a happy ending. Despite the hiatus, it will premiere in December and the first trailer has already caused a stir. Fans are clear about this – Will Smith will be picking up another Oscar next year for this tough role.

Another role in life?

The new film is produced by Apple TV+, where I will be showing Emancipation on December 9. So far, they’ve only released a trailer, and even that surprised many, as few expected the film to premiere this year. Will Smith is back in the lead role and seems to be picking up harder and harder movies as he gets older. Emancipation takes place at a time when America was infamously associated with the use of black people as slave labor on plantations. It takes place around the 1860s and the Civil War.

One of the slaves, naturally the one whose whole story will be shown in the film, will be played by Will Smith, despite the fact that in the past he has spoken very clearly on the subject of slavery in films. . The actor had previously turned down even Tarantino, as he didn’t want to be associated with the subject of slavery in the film and show the oppression black people faced. Rather, he cared about the public seeing their power.

He made an exception for Emancipation because this drama is about family and love. “It was about love and the power of black love, and it was something I could work with,” Smith told the Guardian. “We wanted to do a story about how love makes us black people invincible.”

Check out more Emancipation footage in our gallery:

The film is based on a true story

Emancipation is based on the true story of a black slave (played by Smith in the film) who escaped from a Louisiana plantation in the 1860s to travel north to take up arms in the army of the Union during the American Civil War. He only cared about one thing – his family’s freedom and happiness.

Fans who are certain that he will at least be nominated for an Oscar are raving about Will Smith, but the director himself has praised his work on the film. “Will Smith is a great guy, said Antoine Fuqua to Deadline. I worked with him for a few years to make this film. He’s an incredible person, an incredible partner, and he did an incredible job on this film. .”

From the first frames, it’s clear that viewers are in for a tough film – a drama full of injustice, emotion, power and the bitter taste of the black race’s true past. Will Smith has made a huge concession and we will see him for the first time in the role of a slave. His transformation is amazing and the trailer really promises another phenomenal performance from the actor. Watch the Emancipation trailer:

He can win the Oscar, but he won’t get it

According to Academy rules, Will Smith can be nominated for an Oscar, he can even win it, but he won’t personally accept it. It is now difficult to estimate whether Will himself prepared for the great glory of standing on the podium with an Oscar statuette for two years in a row. The only thing that’s certain is that he won’t be seen on the red carpet or in the room for the next 10 years. And that Academy decision certainly won’t change, no matter how well the actor performs in the movies.

It looks like we can look forward to the 2023 Oscars already, because the competition will be great. In connection with the Best Actor category, the name of Brendan Fraser, who had a huge comeback this year with the film The Whale, is also mentioned. Why did he stay behind for years?

