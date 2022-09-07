Justin Bieber Suspends Tour Due to Health Issues

Justin Bieber’s tour has been suspended because of health issues. He hasn’t stated when he will return to the stage. The pop star has been dealing with symptoms of Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a rare disease that causes half of his face to become paralyzed. He posted a video to Instagram explaining that he was unable to smile on one side of his face. He assured his fans that he just needs time to recover.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome

Justin Bieber has suspended his Justice World Tour due to a serious health condition called Ramsay Hunt syndrome. This rare disorder affects the nerves in the face and can be triggered by a chickenpox outbreak. Symptoms include a rash around the ear and paralysis on one side of the face. The disease also causes vertigo and hearing loss. The singer had been scheduled to play in Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium on December 7. Organizers of the tour have been waiting to find out when the singer will return.

COVID-related delays

Mental health issues

Face paralysis

The singer has been doing facial exercises since the injury. It is unclear how long it will take him to recover. Fans were thrilled to see him back on stage, and he has thanked his fans for supporting him once again. His tour is in support of his sixth studio album, Justice.