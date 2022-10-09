Katarína opened Pandora’s box: Women after a certain age regret breast surgery, they perceive their body and their beauty completely differently…

A well-known Slovak woman living in the United States revealed in an interview that most women over 40 regret breast surgery. There is no turning back and it is a risk that we do not talk about…

Women perceive their bodies and their beauty completely differently after 40, says Katarína

Katarína Van Derham moved to the United States when she was only 22 years old. She built a career there and today she can boast of the life she always wanted. The beginnings were not easy, but she managed to achieve everything she wanted. As a makeup artist and owner of a fashion magazine, she often comes across different stories of women who have undergone body enhancements. Recently, in an interview with Moma, she spoke publicly about the fact that a high percentage of them at a certain age regret breast augmentation, but nobody talks about the fact that there is no turning back .

A woman looks at her body and her beauty in her twenties completely differently than in her forties. We were interested in this topic, so we spoke to Katarina and asked her about her experiences on this topic. How did she approach and does she approach aesthetic or surgical procedures? And how did she see herself then and now? She also revealed that she herself has self-esteem issues, and at the end she will tell you all a beautiful message…

Photo Diva.sk Slovak who broke through in Hollywood: Katarína started from zero, today she is living her dream

Katarína, plastic surgery and various enhancements are no longer unusual. I was wondering, you moved to the United States when you were only 22, how was it then? Was plastic surgery commonplace? Did you feel that you too needed to transform?

In 1998, breast augmentation and liposuction were the most popular. Lips were done more or less surgically at the time, the upper lip was sewn from the inside, but that was rare. I was living outside of Los Angeles at the time and the lifestyle in Orange County was more or less surf-based. Didn’t feel like it needed to be redone. I was happy with myself and got a lot of attention in California from day one.

In a recent interview you mentioned that as a makeup artist and a woman who has been in the beauty business for years you have met many women who have had plastic surgery over the years you talked specifically about the breasts, and older women regret this procedure. Can you explain to us how you perceive it personally and why women decide years later that they regret this step?

This is because our priorities and the way we perceive things change over time. It cannot be avoided. The life experiences we will go through are unpredictable and these experiences will shape our personality. How? Again, we cannot predict this! Let’s not forget that there is probably a reason why there is a midlife crisis.

In addition, over time, our body changes from that of a girl to that of a woman. Many women who received implants when they were young regret it in adulthood simply because at some point it starts to make them look older, the skin on their body isn’t as supple and youthful anymore. than she once was, and the breast with implants next to the aging neck, she is not so attractive anymore. I should also mention that implants move in the body over time, and even if a woman is willing to go for them every 10 years or so, it is a huge burden on the body. The more often you go under anesthesia and the more the body is cut, the worse it is.

I will also mention that when a lot of women are younger, they want to be liked by men, they want to be sexy for them, so they get their breasts done. But over time, after several breakups, divorces and heartbreaks, they start to get back together and they stop caring about being liked by guys in the first place. They want to please themselves and sometimes even become bitter about their old image. There are many different cases of what happens over time because we are all different. These are just a few examples that immediately came to mind.

Photo gallery

Katarina Van Derham Source: Instagram: katarinavanderham

Have you made changes to your appearance yourself that you regret?

About 20 years ago, I had my breasts redone. However, after 11 years I had breast implants removed. I don’t regret it, but if I had had real information at the time about the consequences of breast implants in the body, I certainly would not have had them done. I had pretty triple boobs, but the trend tempted me when I was young. I was lucky to still look good after taking them off.

In my opinion, the subject of self-love is also closely related to plastic surgery, because many women try to make themselves better by improving themselves… Have you personally ever had a problem with self-love ? If so, how did you work on yourself to come to identify with yourself and become aware of your value?

Certainly, the two things are closely related in many cases. I think the vast majority of women have self-esteem issues, and not just in their youth. In many cases, it lasts until the end of life. Many women are therefore envious, unloving, bitter and even malicious in life. In my opinion, self-love should be taught in school from an early age, because many parents who do not know self-love themselves are not able to teach it to their children. at home. Self-love is extremely important in life because lack of it can destroy our lives. And I mean that literally.

I had a self-esteem problem when I was in elementary school, when I was doing my homework. I felt inferior and I was ashamed of it. As a teenager, I decided to see a speech therapist and got rid of my stutter. But as far as appearance goes, not at all. I was quite satisfied with myself. I used to be belittled and insulted by people around me, because I was a more eccentric type, because they didn’t like themselves or didn’t want to accept other people’s style.

Photo gallery

Katarina Van Derham Source: Instagram: katarinavanderham

Do you think there are more women with makeovers these days than in the past? Or have we just reached the level of the USA, what was a few years ago is no longer a TABO even here, do you see it that way or do you have a different view of it?

Times are changing everywhere. Even in America today, there are a lot more transformed women than when I got there. Back then, the trend was just to have big boobs and a smile. Now the trend is literally to look artificial from head to toe and unsmiling face.

Do you think we talk enough about this psychological aspect of breast augmentation? You can read about various complications, but I feel like little is said about how a woman’s perception of the world changes, how her psyche develops, and many young girls don’t realize not that after a while they can really decide that they don’t want more artificial breasts, and then there’s really no going back, is there?

We do not yet talk enough about the risks and consequences of breast implants, and not at all on the psychological side. I will mention again that mental health should be a compulsory subject in all schools. Many people and doctors around the world try to talk about it, but unfortunately we live in a time when global corporations manipulate information. For example, I made a video about my experience with breast implants, but YouTube immediately wanted to block it for viewers under 18. In my opinion, this video should be seen mainly by girls under the age of 18, because many of them start thinking about plastic surgery and have already done it in their teens.

Here in Slovakia, plastic surgeons still do not have enough information from America about research conducted by various institutions and doctors. For example, some do not even want it, because they could lose a large part of their winnings, since this operation costs several thousand. We need to talk more about the psychological side, especially in countries like Slovakia, where women have a great connection with nature. Because, even if the trends and the world may tempt them for a few years, in time they will probably return to their roots, to the nature and the foundation that forms them. They will want to go natural again. And then all that is artificial can be useless and regrettable. The way back is, but it can be quite physically and mentally demanding.

Photo gallery

Katarina Van Derham Source: Instagram: katarinavanderham

In my opinion, the subject is still relevant, women have different reasons for having their breasts modified, but you said a beautiful sentence that over the years we perceive beauty and ourselves completely differently, and this is why older women perceive artificial things about themselves unlike when they were young. What would you recommend for women in their twenties who are considering the procedure?

The following should be noted. A lot of us follow trends when we’re young, which is understandable. We build our style, get to know ourselves, admire others, etc. We like what’s trending at the moment, what we see on the Internet or on TV, what we share with our friends. However, trends change and suddenly we no longer like new things because we don’t identify with them.

Our lifestyle is also constantly changing, as it is no longer so much about friends as it is about our children, for example. And what now? Naturally, we then try to find concreteness in our lives and above all we want to be healthy for our children and our family. And frankly, artificial breasts are inconvenient and can cause health problems, and we start to realize that at this point.

So love yourself as you are. You accept your genetics from your ancestors, because condemning them will only transfer bad karma to your descendants. Being who you are is exactly what you are meant to be. Accept it, celebrate it and love it!

See more photos of Katarina in the photo gallery: