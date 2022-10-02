Marilyn Monroe’s greatest demons and the endless cruelty she faced: Blonde is a raw and hurtful representation of her soul (Review)

The long-awaited Marilyn Monroe movie has premiered on Netflix. Due to its nudity and cruelty, Blonde is intended for adults only…

After ten years, director Andrew Dominik has been waiting for his Marilyn Monroe film to see the light of day. But if you’re expecting another biopic about the life of one of Hollywood’s first stars, you’re going to be disappointed. The blonde is cruel, raw, and not all viewers are likely to understand the artistic intent of the famous director – as evidenced by the initial reactions from disappointed and horrified viewers.

Warning, the article contains spoilers.

The story of Marilyn Monroe is fascinating and bitter at the same time. Behind the icon, idol of all men, actress, singer and immortal legend hides a sad soul who has faced cruelty and a difficult fate. The film Blonde is singular and at least fulfilled Dominique’s intention by bringing a totally new look at her life, since it is not a classic biographical work, it lacks chronology and does not fit at all to the facts of the life of the icon. Based on Joyce Carol Oates’ award-winning 2000 novel, the director attempted to give audiences a glimpse into the aching soul of Marilyn Monroe. He wanted to portray celebrity life combined with loneliness through the eyes of Marilyn herself. What did you have to go through? What affected and hurt her?

Crude fiction that is not for everyone

Even before the premiere, it was clear that Blonde not only wouldn’t be aimed at children’s audiences, but ordinary viewers couldn’t handle it either. It’s cruel, raw, terrifying, provocative, disconcerting and captivating all at the same time. Marilyn Monroe was played by Cuban actress Ana de Armas, who handled the difficult role brilliantly – and that’s probably the only thing critics agree on. Her fellow actors were already thrilled with her performance during filming, while they weren’t just impressed with the actress’ physical transformation. The way she entered the room, her facial expressions and her demeanor… When the cameras turned on, Marilyn Monroe stood before their eyes, giving chills. Ana de Armas has been preparing for probably the biggest role of her life for 9 months and she herself has admitted that she is ready to do a lot of things that she has avoided until now. The film is full of nude, daring and cruel scenes that she had to deal with and she said that without Marilyn Monroe and Andrew Dominic, she probably wouldn’t have made it to this day. She was worried about nude scenes even before the premiere, because she realizes that people can abuse them in different ways, which she doesn’t identify with at all.

His performance is undoubtedly worthy of admiration – whether you liked the film or not. She received great acclaim and a long ovation from the first screening at the Venice Film Festival, where the actors and the entire audience bowed to her.

Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde.

Endless cruelty perpetrated on his body and soul

If you’ve seen Blonde before or are about to see it, it’s important to remember that this is all fiction and the director’s intention is to show the internal struggle between Marilyn Monroe and Norma Jean. Monterson. Since we already knew in advance that the film would be violent, we must expect that the look at Marilyn’s soul will be cruel and that you may not like it. While waiting for a biopic about a Hollywood legend, you, like many other viewers, will be disappointed and disgusted after the first few minutes, and in the end you won’t be able to watch Blonde for the 2 hours and 47 minutes. Although films about her life are expected to automatically be sad and tragic in one way or another, Blonde is of a whole different caliber. The movie probably won’t grab you even if you don’t know Marilyn Monroe’s story, because the plot lacks a timeline, the images are often confusing, the connections aren’t explained, and not everything is true. Artistic expression as a “signature” of Andrew Dominik will also not be understood by all viewers, after all, even critics are mostly divided in his case, and not all of them are among his fans.

It seems that so far what could be expected is true – either you will be enthralled by the film or you will be disgusted after the first half hour. And I sincerely doubt there is anything in between. Already at the beginning, we see little Norma Jean with her alcoholic mother, showing her a photo of her father, who did not exist, and whose shadow subsequently accompanies Marilyn Monroe until her death. She didn’t have a childhood, she lacked paternal love, which she later sought from her partners (she even often calls them “dad” in the film), and she lived with her mother, who was mentally ill, drank and blamed her for her father leaving them. Right from the start, there are difficult scenes where the mother tries to drown her in hot water in the bathtub and nudity. Norma Jean finds herself in an orphanage, and images from her childhood – like a photo of her father, the drawer that was her cradle, a fire or her mother – intertwine throughout the plot like references to this who influenced her. For the first wounds to the soul.

Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde. Source: Profimedia

The unfinished puzzle of his life

Marilyn Monroe was created and in the film we see the inner conflict between who Norma Jean is and what she desires and the admired actress who to some extent gives her everything she lacks in life, only in a hurtful way and with an even worse impact on his soul. She is beautiful, but every man only sees her as a sex object. She is admired by whole crowds, but solitary. She craves love and attention, but is mistreated. For every man, it is only the fulfillment of his own desires, a means of pleasure. No one perceives her personality, they think she is stupid and only see a beautiful face and a beautiful figure, which was directly said several times in the film when she only got acting roles. actress where she was to reveal herself or during auditions, they looked more at her buttocks, than to act.

We see the contradiction between who Norma Jean is and what her agent created her. The two images only meet at the end of the film, and Ana de Armas credibly depicts Marilyn’s eternal journey of self-discovery and the sadness of not really being known to anyone, even though everyone knows who is she. We see that a little hint of affection is enough and she is ready for anything for love.

Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde. Source: Profimedia

Hollywood star or victim?

Among the hardest moments are when she was the victim of sexual abuse and physical violence. At the very first audition, she is raped, leaves crying, but suffers in silence. She is then forced to have an abortion, with viewers seeing very gruesome footage from the operating room, including a detailed opening of the vagina with surgical instruments. Her husband is not okay with her selling her body in movie roles and also physically assaulted her. The scene where the president forced her to perform oral sex while he was on the phone and watching TV was also hurtful. Then there was again physical violence and we see Marilyn with a vomited dress, a damaged face and smudged makeup.

According to Blonde, Marilyn Monroe was a victim of fame and her childhood, which influenced her into adulthood. Andrew Dominik really focused only on his inner world, and in the film it is interesting to see how the different periods of life intertwine, alternating color images with black and white, using slow motion shots and absolute silence. If you know the story of the famous Marilyn Monroe, then none of it is disturbing, but not all viewers will really appreciate this style full of symbols and references.

Tragic end and palpable sadness

The end of the movie is a bit long, but it shows the endless loneliness that Marilyn struggled with and you can feel the sadness through the screen. Alcohol and pills were replaced by my father’s fatigue, voice and silence. Finally, we see the same scene as in all the movies – death and a long shot of his bare feet. The icon’s story ended tragically – she did not find love, happiness or understanding, but despite this she became a Hollywood legend and is known to the whole world.

If you know the fate of Marilyn Monroe and have the stomach for violent scenes, then the movie Blonde is definitely worth watching. Ana de Armas’ performance is famous and Adrew Dominik’s masterpiece is truly unique. There are many films about the famous Marilyn, and Blonde stands out from them, providing a completely different view of reality and supplementing it with fictional scenes. However, the original piece isn’t for everyone, and at the same time nearly 3 hours of sadness and violence is a heavy bite. This is also why the opinions of viewers diverge greatly …

