MISS without makeup: after almost 100 years, she is the first contestant of this kind! She wants to motivate all women to love themselves even with flaws

MISS without makeup: after almost 100 years, she is the first contestant of this kind! She wants to motivate all women to love themselves even with flaws

real beauty is in simplicity, he says. The Miss England runner-up has become the first contestant to compete without makeup in the pageant’s 94-year history.

She went forward even without makeup

Melisa Raouf, 20, successfully passed the semi-final and is also fighting for the crown in the grand final in October. She’s the only one to compete completely without makeup, Insider informs. “It means a lot to me because I feel like a lot of girls of all ages wear makeup because they feel pressured,” the Miss finalist said.

Photo gallery

Melisa Raouf has become the first Miss England contestant to compete without makeup. (2022) Source: Profimedia

It is precisely in the flaws that the uniqueness of beauty lies

Melisa explained that she started wearing makeup at a very young age but never felt comfortable in her own skin. “I never felt like I met the beauty standards. I recently accepted that I was beautiful in my own skin, which is why I decided to compete without makeup,” he said. she continued. “If someone is happy in their own skin, we shouldn’t force them to wear makeup on their face. Our mistakes make us who we are and that makes each individual unique.”

With her example and her conscience, she tries to point out mental health issues, which are also linked to self-acceptance and self-love. He also discusses this subject on his Instagram and even financially supports the British organization Papyrus, which tries to prevent suicides among young people.

Photo gallery

Melisa Raouf has become the first Miss England contestant to compete without makeup. (2022) Source: Profimedia

She wants to help girls with mental problems

“With mental health being such an important topic, I want all girls to feel good. I just want to drop all beauty standards. I feel like all girls are beautiful in their own way. I feel like I did it for all the girls,” Melisa continued. “I think people should love and embrace their flaws and imperfections because we know true beauty is in simplicity.”

Photo gallery

Melisa Raouf has become the first Miss England contestant to compete without makeup. (2022) Source: Profimedia

All contestants had to be makeup-free

Since 2019, the Miss England pageant has had a round in which all contestants are asked to compete without makeup. “We started the Bare Face Top Model round in 2019 because most contestants submitted overly edited photos with lots of makeup and we wanted to see the real person behind it,” said Angie Beasley, director of Miss England. “We wish her well for Miss England, it’s a very brave thing to do when everyone is wearing makeup, but it sends an important message to young women,” she added.

See more photos of Melissa in our gallery: