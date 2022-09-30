Our MISS Sylvia Šulíková goes to Slovakia for the World Beauty Pageant: What does she consider her greatest weapon in competing against other girls?

Will she be able to impress in the competition of women around the world? The charismatic Sylvia Šulíková flies to Egypt, where the world final of Miss Intercontinental 2022 awaits.

The first vice-miss Slovakia 2021, Sylvia Šulíková, leaves these days for the Miss Intercontinental 2022 world contest in Egypt. Our Slovak delegate, Sylvia Šulíková, 25, from Bratislava, has several days of preparation ahead of her, which will culminate on the final evening of October 14 in sunny Sharm El Sheikh. Here, Cinderella Faye Obenita of the Philippines will hand over the crown to her successor.

What will he do for Slovakia?

Sulíková will try to impress in the competition girls from all over the world in dresses from designers such as Jana Pištejová, Michael Kováčik, Jaroslava Wurl Kocanová, Poner and Kura Collection brands. The WEM bridal salon also took care of the evening dress for the final gala evening under the direction of Majka Miklanková. In an interview for Diva.sk, Sylvia told us what she considers to be her most powerful weapons, but also what she notices first in other men.

Sylvia Šulíková during the Miss Intercontinental 2022 World Final fitting Photo: Peter Frolo

The first impression is important

Due to the pandemic, this year the last evening of Miss Slovakia did not take place for the first time in many years, and you can enjoy the crown for a little longer. Isn’t it too difficult for you?

I certainly did not expect it, but on the other hand, thanks to her, I can reign for two years. I appreciate that, it’s a nice touch and I’m still in close contact with the other girls and the production of Miss. I would easily drag it along for another two or three years, I wouldn’t mind at all.

Looking back, how do you remember the whole period leading up to the last evening of Miss Slovakia and the actual announcement of the results?

To this day I say I’m lucky to have people and I can say we were a great team. There was a beautiful energy between us and we were united. Miss Slovakia brought great people into my life who are still there today.

In addition to modeling, you also work as a make-up artist, beautician and have your own salon in Bratislava. How do you manage all these work activities in addition to preparing for the World Finals?

I admit that now I don’t have much time for my work in the salon. I had to put it aside, the customers are sad about it, but of course they understand. I devote all my attention to the preparations for Miss Intercontinental 2022.

Has it ever happened to you that in addition to Mademoiselle, another makeup artist has done your makeup in a way that you don’t like at all?

I can very well part with it. For many years I was engaged in modeling, where we were made up and combed according to someone’s idea. I would never allow myself to intervene in this, because it is only my subjective opinion. Well, I’ve never had a problem with that, I’ve always been very happy with my look and style.

Sylvia Šulíková during the Miss Intercontinental 2022 World Final fitting Photo: Peter Frolo

As a woman, what do you notice about other women’s makeup?

I always notice if a woman is doing her makeup right and hitting the right note. The first impression and how well a person is looked after says a lot. People may see this as a cliche, but I notice if the woman has at least used concealer or bronzer.

Beauty pageant in Egypt

You will be spending the next few weeks in Egypt preparing for the Miss Intercontinental 2022 world final, what are you most looking forward to?

I look forward to these girls. We already have a common group where we write to each other and support each other. I am very social and love meeting new people. I look forward to the beautiful surroundings and hope to get a tan. I try not to stress or fear anything, I tell myself that if it’s not about life, then it’s about nothing. I take it as a great experience that will move me forward.

What do you consider your most powerful weapon?

Certainly my charm and I hope that through my eyes it will also reach the jury and the public.

During the individual disciplines, you will change clothes from well-known Slovak designers. Could you somehow influence how your wardrobe looks in the end?

I went to each in-person fitting and chose clothes that would reflect my personality. I will have the latest dress from the bridal salon and I hope I shine in it.

Do you already have a favorite girl?

There are 80 girls from all over the world with me. I am already in contact with Karolína Syroťuková from the Czech Republic, whom I have never met in person, but she is my favourite. The girl from Vietnam is also very pretty, but these girls will look completely different live, and I’m very curious about that.

Several different visits and interviews await you. Can it even work with the Miss crown, isn’t it too heavy?

My crown is not heavy at all and I could wear it all day. I could even use it to make up my clients without any problem.

Sylvia Šulíková during the Miss Intercontinental 2022 World Final fitting Photo: Peter Frolo

The attention of men after the success at Miss

Since you became Miss, the number of suitors around you has naturally increased. How do you perceive such attention?

We Missky have a great opportunity to show what’s inside us. We have a year, or in our case two, to present ourselves in the best light. Anyone can put Missy in a box, but those who know me better know I’m trying and I want to prove something. When you get this crown, male attention is also normal, and we will attract many men’s attention, which I believe is a very normal phenomenon.

What’s the first thing you notice about other men?

It’s definitely charisma. When you see someone and your eyes meet and you feel that chemistry. Either it’s right there or it’s not. I always notice the smile and the palms too.

