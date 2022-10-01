She is one of the richest women in the world 2022: What was behind the hard-fought billions of Françoise Bettencourt Meyers? Discover its history

She is one of the richest women in the world 2022: What was behind the hard-fought billions of Françoise Bettencourt Meyers? Discover its history

After the death of her mother, Françoise Bettencourt Meyers, a Frenchwoman with distinctive glasses, who strictly protects her privacy, is in the TOP 10 of the richest women in the world, as well as in the ranking of the richest people on the planet . Many of you remember her from the Bettencourt case (also known as “Watergate”). Here are 8 interesting facts behind this billion dollar legacy.

If someone mentions the richest men in the world, names like Elon Musk (Tesla, Spacex) or Jeff Bezos (Amazon) immediately come to mind. Although women appear in the charts, they are somehow forgotten. At the same time, the richest woman in the world occupies 14th place in the ranking of the richest people on the planet. It is the French Françoise Bettencourt Meyers.

She first appeared in the rankings in 2018 after the death of her mother, global billionaire Liliane Bettencourt (2017).

She inherited her fortune, but little was known about her – until 2008, when the French media was overwhelmed by the Bettencourt scandal, a nearly decade-long drama full of hardship, broken families and damaged family relationships, careers, reputations, suicides and attempted suicides, millions thrown around, abuse, secret Swiss accounts, tax evasion, corruption and even accusations eg. concerning the French president himself.