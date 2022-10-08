She surprised with a daring move! I’m stepping out of my comfort zone, admitted Katka Koščová, who has undergone a major transformation

Slovak singer Katka Koščová has been really surprising lately, she is more beautiful than ever.

Katka Koščová surprised by a bold photo

Singer Katarína Koščová (40) has been surprising her fans for quite some time now. In recent months, she has completely changed her appearance, and there is probably no one who has not noticed her transformation. Katka looks great, particularly happy, and seems to be enjoying her life to the fullest. She previously admitted that she managed to lose weight mainly through adjusting her diet and exercising regularly. Until now she was one of the women who may not have cared about her appearance in public, but now she even surprises with a photo in her underwear. Take a look at this shot in our photo gallery, Katka is really stunning and as she admits, she steps out of her comfort zone even with this shot:

He looks better than ever

Katka Koščová won the SupeStar singing competition in 2005, and since then she has devoted herself entirely to singing as well as to her family and children. She has long avoided social media, but today she is active and does not hesitate to share the various joys and sorrows of life with her fans, and that very honestly. She recently shared how she successfully lost weight and publicly admitted what really works for her and, conversely, what to avoid:

Najmama.sk Has she ever looked so beautiful that she managed to lose weight? Singer and mother of two Katka Koščová…

Honestly and openly about boobs

This time she again talked about a subject that many other women know. “Guys, this is completely out of my comfort zone, but I’m pretty horny, so I’m going to share… I’ve had big boobs all my life and I’ve always suffered from them, I’ve had shame for many years then i quit but the back pain came back so i always thought boobs are a big thing but a few days ago i realized it wasn’t necessary. You see, after 40 years. I found for example, that I wear the wrong circumference – 15 cm more than what I need. In other words, my bra did not have the everything did the supporting function hence the back pain. I found out that you need to tuck your breasts in the cups properly, not just push them back and that’s it. They also taught me a lot about how to to treat this garment. how to take care of an animal. For example, if you suffer like me, there are gis with which you can connect the straps on the back and relieve the spine even more breast weight. See also more photos of the sweet Katka in our photo gallery, even from when she won the singing contest: