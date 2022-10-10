She went through anorexia herself: we transfer our own dissatisfaction to others with insensitive comments about appearance and weight (podcast)

Valentina Sedíleková, who herself suffered from anorexia, helps others today. Anorexia is one of the mental illnesses with the highest death rate. People all over the world not only suffer from anorexia, but other eating disorders as well.

Valentina Sedíleková is a young Slovak who went through this disease, namely anorexia and bulimia. Based on her personal experience, she tries not only to raise awareness about eating disorders, but also to improve the situation through her activities, so that illnesses can be successfully prevented or treated. She is the founder and director of the non-profit organization Chuť žít, in which, with the participation of experts, she offers prevention, education and supportive treatment programs for people with PPP and their relatives. “The project, later the organization, accompanied me on the road to recovery. The idea that one day I will build something that will help others to do it more easily than me seemed very logical to me. It ignited a fire in me, that even though there were times when it was difficult for me, I told myself that I would somehow get through it.”

We suffer from dissatisfaction with ourselves and transfer our dissatisfaction to others.

Valentina mentioned in the interview that as a society we suffer from dissatisfaction with ourselves and we transfer our dissatisfaction to others with inappropriate and insensitive comments about, for example, appearance and weight. Words like “Make something of yourself” or “Look what you look like” can be the last straw to trigger an eating disorder.

“Self-perception begins from the third year of life. Body image is built through what we experience and what we listen to. Body image is one of the risk factors for the development of eating disorders .. And that’s the scary thing, that a lot of children and young people have a negative body image.”

After her own experience with PPP, Valentina helps people who seek a way out of this disease as a consultant. “Over time, I learned not only to talk about it, but also to talk about it. Today, I no longer say what my lowest weight was, because I realize that the feeling of inferiority is very If anyone hears the weight, a number less than what’s up to date, then they’re like, “Oh, I’m still not enough.” Listen to the latest episode of the Women Like Us podcast on eating disorders with Valentina Sedilekova: