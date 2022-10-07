Soprano Ľubica Vargicová: As Violetta, I always die with the last note

She has been singing the character of Violetta Valéra from Verdi’s opera La traviata for 30 years.

Stálica from the Slovak National Theater Opera will then sing her fateful role on Thursday 13 and Sunday 16 October 2022.

Some sopranos wait years before having the opportunity to sing the role of Violetta from La traviata. Ľubica Vargicová was lucky enough to receive the offer to sing Violetta as a recent college graduate. It was in the early 90s in the production of director Marián Chudovský, which then remained in the SND opera repertoire for the next twenty-seven years.

“I think if I hadn’t accepted this role at the time, I probably wouldn’t even be an SND soloist. Looking back, I was thrown overboard and it was up to me how I was going to take care of it”, recalls Ľubica Vargicová of his beginnings with Violetta.

Photo gallery

Violetta is a young courtesan in the history of opera. Source: Marek Olbrzymek

She immediately fell in love with Violetta

Violetta is a young courtesan in the history of opera. However, not all opera singers already have a voice ripe for this role at such a young age. “Violetta is not a supreme coloratura affair. I came to SND as a fine coloratura with the Queen of the Night and Olympia – they were characters that suited my voice very well. And that was suddenly something completely new. But my teacher, who always kept a protective hand on me, told me that we would try to deal with it”, explains the popular soprano.

“So I took it upon myself and fell in love with Violetta. Verdi’s music blew me away, the story blew me away, I had great partners, a great conductor, and every every time I relived the story, every time I died with the last note, I gave it my all,” she added.

Photo gallery

An excerpt from the theatrical performance La traviata. Source: Marek Olbrzymek

Chudovský’s La traviata had its final in the CIS in 2019. However, Verdi’s famous opera is one of the most popular titles among audiences, and it returned to the CIS Opera stage in a new production in October 2021. It was directed by Italian director Roberto Catalano.

Ľubica Vargicová also stars in her production as Violetta. He says that even though he knows the character well, he still needs to work on it. “Even if they wake me up at midnight, I know every note immediately, I know where which note is, which side I have which number. But I still have to erase it again, because when someone falls into a routine, he stops noticing the little things and details. I always study the score very honestly, the piano lift, I pay attention to the dynamics, the rhythm, and I always wait for the conductor to tell me something about it I never feel like it’s perfect now, there’s always something to fix and improve,” the soloist says of the demanding preparation for each performance.

They are real people, not opera characters

Verdi’s opera La traviata was based on the famous novel The Lady of the Camellias by Alexandre Dumas Jr. The opera heroine, the well-traveled courtesan Violetta, finds true love at a time when her lungs are plagued by a deadly disease. Tuberculosis.

The heroine of Dumas’ novel is called Marguerite, but her real counterpart was a real person known as Marie Duplessis. Loved by artists, including Dumas and Franz Liszt, she died in 1847 at the age of 23 from tuberculosis. Giuseppe Verdi wanted to compose an opera with real people, not with opera characters. Therefore, her Violetta has a great dramatic development in the story, which also requires acting skills. But even on the musical side, the composer did not make it easy for the representatives of Violetta.

Photo gallery

An excerpt from the theatrical performance La traviata. Source: Marek Olbrzymek

“La traviata is specific in that it’s all there – high and low positions, and it’s beautiful when it’s all heard in full width. Younger or very high-pitched voices have a problem with the bass, and on the other hand, when a young dramatic soprano, who fills the bass beautifully, she may have a problem with coloratura,” says Ľubica Vargicová.

“Because it’s such a popular title, audiences already expect there to be a high flat and all the coloratura parts sung in it. In that, La traviata is a terrible monster – it you need a very flexible voice in the low and high positions, and the voice matures in that, you acquire it with age”, he adds.

On Thursday October 13 and Sunday October 16, tenor Ondrej Šaling will perform alongside Ľubica Vargicová at the SND Opera in the role of Alfredo. His father Giorgio will be played by Filip Tůma. Italian conductor Enrico Dovico will conduct. Tickets for performances of La traviata can be purchased online or at the SND box office.