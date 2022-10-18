Strong message, but unfortunate treatment: Mila Kunis as an abused teenager shows what a victim’s story can be (review)

Luckyest Girl Alive caused a stir in the movie scene right after its premiere on Netflix, and again, viewers’ opinions are mixed. The reason is supposed to be disgusting and, above all, violent sex scenes. Is it worth watching?

After a long time, we saw Mila Kunis in the main role of a film presented as a blockbuster. However, opinions about her are different, so even her husband Ashton Kutcher defended the actress, who praised her for her performance, said he is proud of her and wrote that she really worked for a long time. and hard on this role. Which, of course, no one can take away from her, and it’s true that without Mila Kunis, she probably wouldn’t have made Luckyest Girl Alive at all.

Warning, the article contains spoilers.

At the very beginning, the viewer does not know what to expect

The main idea of ​​the film is sexual abuse and its effect on the female psyche, on the whole life of the victim, and we see that a negative experience can consume a woman even decades after the abuse. At the same time, the creators point a different look at men, for whom forced sex is often normal. The theme of Luckyest Girl Alive is good, the message is no doubt very important, but the treatment is unfortunate… First of all, it may confuse the audience that this is supposed to be a mystery genre, from which everything is expected, except a drama based on the story of one of the victims. The introduction is quite confusing and at least in the first third it is difficult for the viewer to navigate. When you see Mila Kunis on the pre-wedding errands, knives in hand, whom she suddenly sees covered in blood with a pretty unreadable look, you sort of automatically expect her to be crazy, perhaps not to distinguish reality from its imaginary, which definitely gives the film the necessary mysterious effect, but that will not happen.

Images from the film Luckyest Girl Alive (2022) – in the photo Mila Kunis and Finn Wittrock Source: Profimedia

Luckyest Girl Alive is inspired by Jessica Knoll’s best-selling 2015 novel, which depicts the life of a post-trauma woman after sexual abuse. In the book, the author probably had more space to explain all the connections, but the movie feels confusing and cheap, with the exception of Mila Kunis.

The fateful day affected her for the rest of her life

So in the opening, we see hints that the main character Tifani Fanelli, whom everyone only calls Ani, experienced something in the past that affected her for life. Images of young Ani in high school alternate with her strange behavior in relationships and at work, and everything indicates that one fateful day something happened there that shouldn’t have happened. However, both plots are, at least initially, fragmented for the viewer in such, shall we say, odd ways that they don’t draw them into the story enough.

Ani does not aspire to be a respected journalist, she wants to build her own career and internally struggles with the fact that she will marry a man from a wealthy family and be expected to be fair a woman who will support and represent her significant other. She will give up on his dreams and follow him wherever his work takes him. Meanwhile, the director of an upcoming documentary about the drama at her former high school, which touches her immediately, comes to see her for an interview with the creators. However, he keeps silent about the fateful events for years and feels guilty. In the end, however, she decides to speak out on the condition that she doesn’t confront her ex-boyfriend, who has (you still don’t know what) the complete opposite opinion on the whole matter.

Stills from the film Luckyest Girl Alive (2022) – photographed by Mila Kunis and Dalmar Abuzeid (Photo: Profimedia/©Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection) Source: Profimedia

Raw teen sex scenes

It is gradually revealed that Ani attended a school for rich kids and at one of the parties she suffered repeated sexual abuse and decided to keep quiet about the issue. We see images of high school bullying, insults, teasing, fights, violence and finally forced sex with a teenage girl. The images are really raw and raw. For me personally, these passages often reminded me of the series 13 Reasons Why, yet incomparably better worked.

The denouement is then clear – after the sexual abuse and Ani’s subsequent decision not to solve this problem, her two classmates decide to act against the privileged children of rich families by causing an explosion in the school and then by trying to shoot members of the aforementioned group of high school students.

Even after all, she killed one of the actors and practically saved the life of her high school sweetheart, who raped her. But he stayed in the wheelchair and turned the whole story against her – he denied sexual abuse and called her one of the people who planned the whole attack. And that trauma was carried with Ani for the rest of her life.

Images from the film Luckyest Girl Alive (2022) – in the photo Chiara Aurelia Source: Profimedia

A clear and powerful message to all victims of sexual violence

The second half of the film is already better, more gripping. At the end, Ani decides to write an article with her testimony about all the events, and with this gesture she gives voice to all the female victims who have been silent about sexual abuse for years. There is a strong reference to the #MeToo movement and a call to all women to be unafraid, unashamed and speak out.

If we had to sum it up – topic is good, creator processing didn’t work. Even with the weak cast (aside from Mila Kunis), it seems like the luckiest girl in the world doesn’t have a big budget. The first half of the film is really bad, confused, unnecessarily combined, empty. In the second we see the story in more detail and it starts to make sense, but I still think there are better movies that show the stories of abused women. However, Mila Kunis did not disappoint and gave the performance we are all used to.

Sometimes a good subject is not enough…

The film industry is starting to pay more and more attention to this subject, but sometimes it may not pay off to forcefully show a strong story again in a different light. Luckyest Girl Alive just doesn’t have the quality. It doesn’t change the fact that the message we see at the end is strong and that the last moments are really moving, we can (finally) immerse ourselves in the story and show empathy. Victims should not remain silent, as they may carry the trauma with them for the rest of their lives. However, many lack courage. Luckyest Girl Alive seemed to hint at a number of issues surrounding the topic of sexual violence, but didn’t address any of them enough, resulting in a messy treatment of an important topic. However, if that was the intention of the creators because of the chaos that unfolds in a woman’s soul, then I accept it. I give the movie a maximum of 5 out of 10, and that’s only thanks to Mile Kunis, otherwise it really wouldn’t be worth much…

Check out more footage from the film as well as photos straight from the premiere, where Mila Kunis really shone:

