The highs and lows of her life: A raw and intimate documentary shows Selena Gomez’s six-year journey to fame

In the documentary My Mind & Me, Selena opens up to fans like never before. He tells his story at the height of fame – all the ups and downs, difficult life situations and mental health issues.

Smiles and laughter alternate with tears

In the first trailer for the documentary, which promises a pure and very intimate look at the life of Selena Gomez, the star smiles, laughs and then bursts into tears. The 30-year-old actress and singer has been through some very tough times in her life, from health issues, her breakup with Justin Bieber to mental health issues.

Behind My Mind & Me is Apple TV+ and the premiere is scheduled for November 4. Watch the first trailer:

She would never change her life

The film was directed by Alek Keshishian, who directed the 1991 musical documentary Madonna: Truth or Dare. Selena Gomez already invites harsh confessions on her social networks. “My mind and I. Sometimes we don’t get along and it’s even hard to breathe… But I wouldn’t change my life,” she wrote.

Many well-known stars such as Paris Hilton, Julia Michaels, Jay Shetty also expressed their support under the posts. “After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez becomes an unimaginable star, states the official press release. But as she reaches new heights, an unexpected twist plunges her into darkness. This raw and intimate documentary traces her six-year journey in a new light.”

Photo gallery

Selena Gomez at the Critics Choice Awards 2022 Source: Profimedia

The last decade of his life taught him some hard lessons

Selena recently celebrated her 30th birthday and on this occasion she reflected on how her life has changed in recent years. “My twenties were a journey through good, difficult and beautiful times that I will never forget,” she said. What matters and what he wants,” she continued. “Someone who is grateful for every gift and every lesson along the way. I move forward encouraged by so many strong people around me. I want to do my best to take the beautiful and the painful one day at a time. And let it all make me the best I can be for myself/others/you.”

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez opened up about her mental health journey in May when she spoke at MTV Entertainment’s Youth Mental Health Action Forum at the White House. “Just to add a bit of my journey, I felt like when I found out what was going on mentally, I found that I had more freedom to be okay with what I had because I was learning about it. Raising awareness about mental health through the media or just talking about your travels can help. This is an example that this is a topic that can and should be discussed freely and without Shame,” she added.

Selena Gomez has opened up about mental health several times:

