These questions bother women considering a career in IT

Each change brings with it a dose of uncertainty and questions. It’s no different when changing jobs. In the current situation, we talk more and more about how to motivate women to work in IT. But what is this sector? Does it offer options for beginners? We have collected answers to common questions that intrigue Slovak women.

Do I need to be fluent in English?

We won’t lie to you. If you want to start a career in IT, it won’t work without English. However, it is absolutely not true that employment in this sector requires the knowledge of ethnic English women. Experience shows that IT workers must have a knowledge of the English language at level B2. This level characterizes more advanced students who can understand the main points of more complex texts.

How much time should I devote to computer studies per week?

In this case, of course, the answer is not entirely clear. However, many people think that if they decide to change careers, they should take a course and devote time to it at least 40 hours a week. However, Aj Ty v IT organization education provides opportunities where you can learn IT even with 15 hours of study per week. This time includes participation in the lesson and other parts of the lessons, the development of assignments and self-study.

Photo gallery

Slovak Women in Tech 1.0 will answer visitors’ most common questions about IT careers Source: Unsplash

What are my chances of getting a job after completing the course?

Up to half of Aj Ty v IT training graduates will be employed in the IT sector within a year. Despite the fact that most IT job opportunities require experience, Slovak employers also offer thousands of junior positions. For example, the largest job portal Profesia.sk registered until the end of September up to 6,000 vacancies in IT, which did not require any previous experience.

What if I have lots of other questions?

If you are interested in IT, but feel insecure because you have more questions than answers, the Slovak Women in Tech 1.0 event is the best option for you. Every woman is welcome. Previous experience is not necessary.

The event is organized by the civil association Aj Ty v IT, which tries to motivate women not to be afraid of work in the industry of the future. Aj Ty v IT babies say women’s fears about the industry are often caused primarily by stereotypical myths that women and technology don’t belong together.

Slovak Women in Tech 1.0 will answer the most common questions of women regarding a career in IT, inform them about the experiences and beginnings of female employees in this sector and provide them with information about the conditions and requirements of employers who offer junior positions. The event also gives the opportunity to network with companies or other personalities. Whether it is a woman determined to start a career in IT or simply coming to seek information among visitors, at the event she can obtain information and contacts that can open up interesting opportunities for her. in the future.

Tickets for this unique event can be found here.