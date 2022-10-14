Today, she cannot boast of living with an Arab husband: At the beginning of the relationship, however, I had prejudices, admits our well-known influencer Lula

She started her career in show business in a popular show, today she is a well-known influencer who is one of the most watched Slovak women. Although Lucia Almaksus presents herself with an extravagant image that many other women consider vulgar, she has lived for several years with her Arab partner Adnan, whom she married this year.

She found happiness alongside a man whose roots go back to Iraq

Despite the fact that we live in the 21st century, prejudice against people of different nationality, culture or orientation persists in our society. The influencer Llnzz, who is now followed by more than 150,000 people on Instagram, knows it too. For several years, she has been in a relationship with the sympathetic Adnan, who lives in Slovakia but whose roots go back to Iraq. Today, Lula sees nothing special in life with an Arab, but she still manages to surprise the people around her.

“When we started writing to each other, I was quite confused and when he wrote to me that he was from Bratislava, I didn’t know what to expect, but when he told me that he didn’t wasn’t Muslim, I knew it was going to be fine. Yes, there was prejudice, and fear, because people were telling me about it, but it was dispelled in six sentences. It’s a pure Slovak, he was never brought to this culture and he has never even been to Iraq, because there is constant fighting, although nobody talks about it here, because it is not Ukraine Since he wasn’t there and was raised here, there isn’t even the slightest trace that he was of any Arab race. His father is not a typical Arab at all. , he also gives love to their mother and they have peace and harmony at home,” reveals Lula. Take a look at Lucie Gachulincová’s wedding photos in our photo gallery, she was a beautiful bride:

First the breakup, then the wedding

Although the couple kept their private life together for many years, that changed with the wedding, after which Lula also regularly posts photos of her husband. However, their marriage was preceded by a separation, after which Lula found a new home. But later she realized that Adnan was really the one. “He uses the fact that he’s Arab only sometimes, like when we were late to church for our friend’s wedding. We’re both atheists, and when we got there, a girl from he church that was collecting money appeared near Adnan. He told him that he had no money and that he was Arab. But half an hour later, he was already drinking pine and cut pork tenderloin, despite being Arab.”

Argument on OnlyFans?

It may seem like Lucia wants to get men’s attention with her sexy image, but she spends long hours in the gym and is justifiably proud of her feminine curves, which is why she likes to show them off in daring outfits that her husband likes it too. “In our whole life together, he never told me that I couldn’t wear something and go out in it. It’s funny, because my first boyfriend was like that, he hid shorts from me, he m Said he didn’t know where they were. Found them in his closet two years later. Told him the ass is his anyway, just someone else will look at it. L summer, we all go to the pool in swimsuits anyway, and I don’t take that as a challenge. And I’m grateful that Adnan sees it that way too. Of course, I know how to dress differently when I go to her parents’ house, so I don’t wear a crop top and miniskirt, because it makes a difference whether I’m going to town with a friend or for Sunday lunch at the in-laws.”

Adnan didn’t even have a problem with Lula creating a profile on the popular OnlyFans platform, where most users post explicit photos and videos. “I told him straight away that I wanted to try. A few times when I added something he wanted to look at it. I don’t know if he was checking me out or just curious to know what I I was putting in. But he also had a prejudice against this platform at first and thought that everyone would think that I was a girl who just post my nude pictures there. Maybe he was happy when I’m done with it, because the network is not what I imagined. But it is not jealous at all and supports me in everything”, concludes Lula. Also discover her fashion inspirations in the video:

