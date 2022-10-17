We already know the winner of the Miss Intercontinental 2022 contest: our Sylvia Šulíková also placed in the TOP 20

We were also represented in the world by the beautiful Sylvia Šulíková, who, among other things, also presented an interesting modern version of the Slovak costume. And who won the contest?

We know the winner of Miss Intercontinental 2022

The winner of the 50th edition of MISS INTERCONTINENTAL 2022 was Lê Nguyễn Bảo Ngọc, 21, from Vietnam. Last year’s Cinderella winner Faye Obeñita of the Philippines crowned her in Friday’s final in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. Interestingly, the trip to Egypt was his first trip abroad. First runner-up was Mariela Pepin from Puerto Rico, second runner-up Cecília Almeida de Sousa from Brazil, third runner-up Joy Raimi Mojisola from Nigeria, fourth runner-up Tatjana Genrich from Germany and fifth runner-up Emma Marianne Carrero Mora from Venezuela.

Our Sylvia Šulíková is also in the TOP 20

The Slovak Republic was represented by the 1st vice-miss Slovakia 2021, Sylvia Šulíková, 25, from Bratislava, and after an excellent presentation, she qualified for the TOP 20. “I am happy to have been placed in the TOP 20. For me, it’s a victory and a success. I’m grateful that I succeeded and the whole competition, the preparations, the finals are an indescribable experience for the rest of my life,” said Sylvia Šulíková.

The Slovak Republic was represented by I. Vicemiss Slovakia 2021, Sylvia Šulíková, 25, from Bratislava. Source: Ahmed Afara, Peter Frolo, Berta Svarc

Sylvia was supported by the Miss Slovakia project manager, Michael Kováčik, during the whole preparation, and he is rightly proud of his client: “I watched the Miss Intercontinental final up close and we can all be proud of Sylvia. She represented our country responsibly and at a level. I’m glad she made it to the TOP 20. I can say in good conscience that she could have won it. Even though the competition was great, it seems to me that it is often a question of size and influence of the countries.”

74 delegates from all over the world took part in the Miss Intercontinental 2022 pageant, and the organizers also announced other special titles during the gala evening:

– Miss Power of Beauty: Venezuela

-Best in swimsuit: Germany

-Best in national costume: Honduras

-Miss Meraki model: Czech Republic

-Miss Conviviality: Cameroon

-Miss Photogenic: El Salvador

-Miss Sunrise: Netherlands

-Miss Popularity: Sri Lanka

See also more photos of the beautiful Sylvia Šulíková in our photo gallery, she also showed a beautiful version of the Slovak costume at the beauty pageant, it suited her very well: