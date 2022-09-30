Will Emily in Emily in Paris finally solve the love triangle and give true love a chance? But which one?

Will Emily in Emily in Paris finally solve the love triangle and give true love a chance? But which one?

The popular series Emily in Paris (Emily in Paris) returns to the front of the stage in the third season! Filming began in June, and the creators have already prepared a little preview for the public. What can you expect?

A major crossroads of life

The second series was a huge hit, so just a month after its premiere, Netflix confirmed it was planning a third. If you remember the end of the last part, Emily found herself at a turning point in her life – will she return to Chicago or will she stay in Paris, which is so close to her heart? It’s her difficult decision-making, as well as the love triangle between her Alfie and Gabriel, that will be the central theme of the third series, which will air in December.

Even actress Lily Collins herself had no idea for a long time what Emily would decide. “I myself don’t know his choice yet. I’m still wondering,” she previously told People magazine. So what’s next for Emily? “Whatever she chooses, know that it will be full of drama, fashion, and lots of fun and romance.”

The original cast returns to the scene

Most of the actors from the second series are expected to return for the third. There will be Lily Collins (Emily), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Ashley Park (Mindy), Camille Razat (Camille), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie), Samuel Arnold (Julian) and Bruno Gouery (Luc).

Also, Lucien Laviscount, who joined the cast as Emily Alfie’s friend in season two, should get more space because he’s part of the love triangle between him, Emily, and Gabriel.

Emily’s story doesn’t end with the third series…

“Faced with two very different life journeys, Emily will have to decide what she really wants – in work and in her love life,” explain the creators. They hint that the choices Emily makes in the upcoming series will determine “her future in France” as she “immerses herself in the adventures and surprising twists that life in Paris offers”.

Netflix has confirmed that production on the third season has been underway since June 1, when they shared a photo of the cast at a table reading the script. Also, the creators have another great news for all the fans: the third season won’t be the last! They have officially confirmed that Emily in Paris will return to the screens at least once more, in the form of a fourth series. So we can say with certainty that another open ending awaits us.

A change of style and a good dose of trendy fashion

In the third series, another change awaits Emily, particularly regarding her hair. Even in the first trailer, you could have noticed that she cuts her bangs in a very impulsive way, and it is clear that the new hairstyle really suits her! Of course, there are also other fashionable outfits, an original fashion style and colors so typical of the beloved Emily. Discover a little taste of what awaits you in our gallery:

Lily Collins attracts attention with her outfits even outside of the Emily in Paris series:

