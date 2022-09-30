Women harass each other: A well-known Slovak woman spoke about it openly – she says she doesn’t clean much lately!

Mamba Dasha is one of the influencers who does not put a towel in front of her mouth, she shows all the hassles of ordinary life and is not ashamed of the real reality. Everyone lives the best they can and the important thing is that they themselves are satisfied…

Women who harass each other? Mamba has responded to criticism on Instagram! Slovak women thank her for showing the pure reality…

He cares about criticism! Not so long ago, the singer was criticized for her comments on Instagram. The social network is reducing the reach of influencers, so Mamba considered whether to end Instagram for good. Some followers interpreted this as complaining and moaning, for which they criticized her. Mamba responded by explaining that he also lives off Instagram and that all collaborations have their conditions, it’s certainly not that he cries over a lower number of likes.

Mamba Dasha Source: Instagram Mamba Dasha

women harass each other

Now came another criticism. The singer gave her followers advice on cleaning and cleaning (cleaning the oven and microwave), and what turned out to be a simple practical tip became a source of negative comments. Her stories were answered by a woman who blamed Mamba for not cleaning enough and was downright horrified by her attitude. Mamba Dasha decided to answer honestly because she knows there are women who bully others just because they think they are doing something worse.

“I can fully imagine that this is how the lady bullies her friends and acquaintances in the neighborhood. And if someone has a slightly weaker personality, they may believe they are doing something insufficiently or incorrectly. That she is a bad housewife, wife, mother… And that is absolutely not true! Don’t be intimidated by similar over-motivated women who have no other fulfillment in life”, reacted Mamba Dasha. Read all of her Instagram reactions in our gallery:

Real life, not an Instagram prank

Mamba says things directly and honestly. She shamelessly confessed that they were paying a cleaner at the house and she thinks it was one of the best decisions of her life. He claims there is nothing wrong with a woman choosing a different life and not failing if her surroundings suggest she is not perfect at something. That’s exactly what fans love so much about Mamba – honesty and authenticity. He shows the good and the bad of his life and talks about his “mistakes”. According to the singer, it’s simple – just be kind and respect other people’s lives, even if they differ from ours.

